Praised 'givi' and 'motorola': rector of UOC-MP church from Vinnytsia region sentenced to two years in prison

The rector of one of the churches of the Vinnytsia diocese of the UOC (MP) was sentenced to two years in prison for supporting russian terrorists. This was stated by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The cleric spread pro-Kremlin narratives during his sermons and personal communication with representatives of the religious community. In addition, he promoted Russian aggression on social media.

SBU officers tracked down and detained the offender after he tried to hide from justice at different addresses in several regions of Ukraine.

SBU-initiated examinations confirmed the facts of his information and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence collected, the court found the detainee guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 2, article 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or the seizure of state power) and part 2, article 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). Taking into account his full cooperation with the investigation, he was sentenced to 2 years in prison. - the agency summarized.

Addendum

Investigators also found that on the pages of his own Telegram channel , he called the armed aggression of the Russian Federation a "civil war" in Ukraine and praised the terrorists Zakharchenko, Givi and Motorola.

The defendant also reposted publications and comments of the Russian Orthodox Church press service, which justified the seizure of part of the territory of our country and glorified the Russian occupiers.

The SBU noted that to disguise his criminal actions, the archpriest wrote on social networks under a fictitious pseudonym.

