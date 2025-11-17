Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 2492 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
02:15 PM • 6556 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
12:46 PM • 10703 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13965 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 16122 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37659 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 24353 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19042 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 21353 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16428 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.3m/s
79%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: The US must be able to seize the initiative if it wants to win in possible future warsNovember 17, 05:44 AM • 10568 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with Iskander ballistic missiles, 91 out of 128 drones neutralizedNovember 17, 07:16 AM • 12265 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19642 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18232 views
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance09:49 AM • 14202 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 37666 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 74954 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 69363 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 126091 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 104370 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery01:40 PM • 3528 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 18340 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 19754 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 18865 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 38076 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale
Pantsir missile system
Social network

Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

In the village of Iza, Zakarpattia, enhanced anti-epidemic measures are being introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation with viral hepatitis A. The restrictions will be in effect from November 19, 2025, for 60 days, with the operation of catering establishments suspended, mass events prohibited, and schools transitioned to remote learning.

Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A

In Zakarpattia Oblast, in the village of Iza, a strict quarantine is being introduced due to a repeated outbreak of hepatitis A, among the restrictions are distance learning in schools, the closure of cafes, and a ban on the entry of tourist buses, the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In the village of Iza, enhanced anti-epidemic measures are being introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation regarding viral hepatitis A. Despite previously introduced restrictions, the incidence remains high. Also, after the resumption of in-person learning at the local school, a repeated outbreak of the infection occurred: doctors registered 7 cases among schoolchildren last week," the RSA reported on Facebook.

The decision to introduce additional anti-epidemic restrictions was made today at an unscheduled meeting of the regional commission on TEB and NS. The main goal is to prevent further spread of the infection.

Enhanced measures, as reported, will be in effect from November 19, 2025, for 60 days or until a separate decision of the commission.

According to the RSA, the main restrictions are:

  • the operation of local wedding halls, cafes, and restaurants has been suspended;
    • mass events in Khust and Iza (fairs, celebrations, food trade, etc.) are prohibited;
      • educational institutions in Iza have been switched to distance learning;
        • tourist activities in Iza and its surroundings have been suspended;
          • the entry of tourist buses to Iza is prohibited, except for transit passage, and the stopping of any transport for the purpose of visiting catering establishments, trade, household, and service facilities.

            Specialists, according to the report, will continue to carry out daily epidemiological monitoring of the situation, proper investigation of cases of viral hepatitis A, and conduct disinfection measures in the foci of the disease in the Khust community. Doctors will continue free testing of patients and contact persons.

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyHealth
            Village
            Zakarpattia Oblast
            Khust