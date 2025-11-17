Remote learning in schools, closed cafes, and tourist ban: a village in Zakarpattia introduces strict quarantine due to a repeat outbreak of hepatitis A

In Zakarpattia Oblast, in the village of Iza, a strict quarantine is being introduced due to a repeated outbreak of hepatitis A, among the restrictions are distance learning in schools, the closure of cafes, and a ban on the entry of tourist buses, the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

"In the village of Iza, enhanced anti-epidemic measures are being introduced due to the worsening epidemiological situation regarding viral hepatitis A. Despite previously introduced restrictions, the incidence remains high. Also, after the resumption of in-person learning at the local school, a repeated outbreak of the infection occurred: doctors registered 7 cases among schoolchildren last week," the RSA reported on Facebook.

The decision to introduce additional anti-epidemic restrictions was made today at an unscheduled meeting of the regional commission on TEB and NS. The main goal is to prevent further spread of the infection.

Enhanced measures, as reported, will be in effect from November 19, 2025, for 60 days or until a separate decision of the commission.

According to the RSA, the main restrictions are:

the operation of local wedding halls, cafes, and restaurants has been suspended;

mass events in Khust and Iza (fairs, celebrations, food trade, etc.) are prohibited;

educational institutions in Iza have been switched to distance learning;

tourist activities in Iza and its surroundings have been suspended;

the entry of tourist buses to Iza is prohibited, except for transit passage, and the stopping of any transport for the purpose of visiting catering establishments, trade, household, and service facilities.

Specialists, according to the report, will continue to carry out daily epidemiological monitoring of the situation, proper investigation of cases of viral hepatitis A, and conduct disinfection measures in the foci of the disease in the Khust community. Doctors will continue free testing of patients and contact persons.