Transcarpathian district council deputy, involved in the embezzlement of UAH 8.4 million for road repairs, received a suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A deputy of the Mizhhirya District Council is suspected of embezzling over UAH 8.4 million allocated for the repair of the R-21 highway. As a technical supervision engineer, he signed 14 acts with false information, which allowed the contractor to receive funds for unperformed work.

Transcarpathian district council deputy, involved in the embezzlement of UAH 8.4 million for road repairs, received a suspicion notice

Prosecutors have notified a deputy of the Mizhhirya District Council, who is involved in a case concerning the embezzlement of over UAH 8.4 million allocated for the repair of the state road R-21 "Dolyna - Khust", of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect worked as a technical supervision engineer and was responsible for controlling the works. He signed 14 acceptance acts with false information, which allowed the contractor to receive payment for unperformed works.

The Prosecutor's Office returned unique lands of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state06.09.25, 12:55 • 3331 view

The deputy is charged with improper performance by an official of their official duties due to negligent attitude towards them, which caused grave consequences to the legally protected interests of the state (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided. The prosecutor's office will petition for his house arrest.

- stated in the OGP message.  

The investigation is being conducted by the police under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office and with the support of the SBU.

Separately, an indictment has already been sent to court regarding the former director of the contracting organization, who is also involved in the scheme.

Recall

Earlier, prosecutors notified of suspicion to Zakarpattia Regional Council deputy Heorhiy Horvat. The former people's deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over 160 million hryvnias.

Stepan Haftko

