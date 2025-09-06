The Prosecutor's Office returned unique lands of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office defended in court the return to the state of 550 hectares of land that are part of the "Kamyanska Sich" National Nature Park in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The Main Directorate of Derzhheokadastr in the region illegally formed and transferred these plots to communal ownership as agricultural land. This contradicted the requirements of the law and the protection regime of nature reserve fund territories.

The court fully satisfied the prosecutor's claim — the orders were declared invalid, and the registration of the plots was canceled.

Thanks to the three lawsuits already filed by the prosecutor's office, the National Park will preserve its natural and historical potential, and unique lands will remain under state protection.

Protecting Ukrainian land from illegal use is one of the key areas of work for prosecutors of Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Offices. This is especially important when it comes to plots within protected areas that have environmental and strategic value. Thanks to the principled position of the prosecutor's office, another attempt to illegally use Ukrainian resources was stopped