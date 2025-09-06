The Prosecutor's Office returned unique lands of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 11146 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 20330 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 31917 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 39510 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 29564 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 39012 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 43319 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36661 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 69190 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46859 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
49%
756mm
Popular news
Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason namedSeptember 6, 12:26 AM • 10988 views
Svyrydenko thanked Fico for "unwavering support for Ukraine's European integration aspirations"PhotoSeptember 6, 12:59 AM • 3952 views
Mass arrests at Hyundai plant in USA: 475 people detainedVideoSeptember 6, 01:30 AM • 13770 views
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 5268 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to Kyiv04:40 AM • 6606 views
Publications
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto06:10 AM • 11148 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 39512 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 28126 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 51541 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 69190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Liashko
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 35922 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 87043 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 34721 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39230 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 40453 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
E-6 Mercury

The Prosecutor's Office returned unique lands of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office defended in court the return of 550 hectares of land of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state. The Main Directorate of Derzhheokadastr illegally transferred these plots to communal ownership as agricultural land.

The Prosecutor's Office returned unique lands of the Kamyanska Sich National Nature Park in Kherson Oblast to the state

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office defended in court the return to the state of 550 hectares of land that are part of the "Kamyanska Sich" National Nature Park in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The Main Directorate of Derzhheokadastr in the region illegally formed and transferred these plots to communal ownership as agricultural land. This contradicted the requirements of the law and the protection regime of nature reserve fund territories.

The court fully satisfied the prosecutor's claim — the orders were declared invalid, and the registration of the plots was canceled.

Thanks to the three lawsuits already filed by the prosecutor's office, the National Park will preserve its natural and historical potential, and unique lands will remain under state protection.

Protecting Ukrainian land from illegal use is one of the key areas of work for prosecutors of Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Offices. This is especially important when it comes to plots within protected areas that have environmental and strategic value. Thanks to the principled position of the prosecutor's office, another attempt to illegally use Ukrainian resources was stopped

- noted the Prosecutor General's Office.

Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice05.09.25, 12:06 • 2492 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine