Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 924 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 2646 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 3748 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM • 13133 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 24460 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 44068 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 37198 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 39438 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 40142 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 30688 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 299594 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 293413 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 285082 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 48199 views
"We are having a very good dialogue": Trump intends to talk to Putin after conversation with ZelenskyyVideoSeptember 5, 02:33 AM • 13371 views
Publications
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 4440 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto06:13 AM • 13105 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 19025 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 48035 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 34852 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Sam Altman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Kherson Oblast
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 19096 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 48035 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 19831 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 25263 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 27091 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Fake news
Financial Times
ChatGPT

Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region has been served with a suspicion notice. Together with a subordinate, he illegally transferred 64 hectares of agricultural land, valued at over UAH 3.6 million, into private ownership.

Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice

The former head of the StateGeoCadastre Main Department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official position. According to the investigation, he, together with a subordinate, illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former head of the StateGeoCadastre Main Department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official position (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

According to the investigation, he, together with a subordinate, illegally transferred 64 hectares of agricultural land with particularly valuable soils, which belonged to an agricultural lyceum, into private ownership. The value of the plots is over UAH 3.6 million. Thanks to the timely reaction of the prosecutor's office, these lands have already been returned to community ownership.

At the same time, only during July-September, prosecutors filed lawsuits for the return of over 1000 hectares of land with a total value of UAH 54.3 million. Among them:

  • 69 hectares, transferred without grounds by decisions of authorities;
    • 100 hectares, used not for their intended purpose;
      • 280 hectares, occupied without legal grounds;
        • 525 hectares of forestry land;
          • 12 hectares of nature conservation areas;
            • public development plots with an area of 4.5 hectares and a value of UAH 24 million, which were given without bidding.

              In addition, lawsuits of an obligatory nature have been filed regarding the preservation of 923 hectares of nature reserve fund lands, and claims have been made for the recovery of almost UAH 1.9 million in unduly withheld funds that communities lost due to illegal use of plots without registration of rights.

              The Prosecutor's Office will continue to respond firmly to any attempts of illegal alienation of state or communal land. Restoring the rights of the state and communities is a fundamental condition for the development of regions and the preservation of Ukraine's strategic resources.

              - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

              "Profited" from roads, shelters, and "dead souls": large-scale abuses totaling UAH 45 million exposed in Kharkiv region04.09.25, 16:45 • 3042 views

              Olga Rozgon

              PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
              Ukraine