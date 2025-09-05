Illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership: former head of the StateGeoCadastre in Khmelnytskyi region served with suspicion notice

The former head of the StateGeoCadastre Main Department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official position. According to the investigation, he, together with a subordinate, illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the former head of the StateGeoCadastre Main Department in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official position (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the report says.

According to the investigation, he, together with a subordinate, illegally transferred 64 hectares of agricultural land with particularly valuable soils, which belonged to an agricultural lyceum, into private ownership. The value of the plots is over UAH 3.6 million. Thanks to the timely reaction of the prosecutor's office, these lands have already been returned to community ownership.

At the same time, only during July-September, prosecutors filed lawsuits for the return of over 1000 hectares of land with a total value of UAH 54.3 million. Among them:

69 hectares, transferred without grounds by decisions of authorities;

100 hectares, used not for their intended purpose;

280 hectares, occupied without legal grounds;

525 hectares of forestry land;

12 hectares of nature conservation areas;

public development plots with an area of 4.5 hectares and a value of UAH 24 million, which were given without bidding.

In addition, lawsuits of an obligatory nature have been filed regarding the preservation of 923 hectares of nature reserve fund lands, and claims have been made for the recovery of almost UAH 1.9 million in unduly withheld funds that communities lost due to illegal use of plots without registration of rights.

The Prosecutor's Office will continue to respond firmly to any attempts of illegal alienation of state or communal land. Restoring the rights of the state and communities is a fundamental condition for the development of regions and the preservation of Ukraine's strategic resources. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Profited" from roads, shelters, and "dead souls": large-scale abuses totaling UAH 45 million exposed in Kharkiv region