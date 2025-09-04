"Profited" from roads, shelters, and "dead souls": large-scale abuses totaling UAH 45 million exposed in Kharkiv region

Prosecutors from the Kharkiv Regional and District Prosecutor's Offices, together with law enforcement officers, have notified 27 individuals of suspicion of involvement in abuses of budget funds, illegal seizure of property, environmental crimes, and corruption schemes. The total damage to the state and community is estimated at almost 45 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Budget funds are not personal "stashes." These are community funds, and we will not allow them to be turned into a source of profit for those who hide behind positions — emphasized the prosecutor's office.

High-profile exposures

City funds: a former deputy mayor of Kharkiv, together with a subordinate, caused 7 million UAH in damages during the procurement of pipes at inflated prices.

"Dead souls": the heads of a communal enterprise fictitiously employed 16 people, some of whom even received mobilization deferments. Damages – over 3 million UAH.

Education: the director of a limited liability company embezzled 7.5 million UAH allocated for equipping shelters in schools, and an official of the Chuhuiv education department allowed another 1.4 million UAH to be lost due to negligence.

Medicine: an entrepreneur responsible for technical supervision during hospital repairs caused 1.3 million UAH in damages to the community.

Forestry: the former head of a forestry enterprise illegally released timber without prepayment, leading to losses of over 5.5 million UAH.

Ecology: an entrepreneur illegally stored waste on land in Kharkiv for years, causing soil contamination amounting to almost 5 million UAH.

Raiding: due to the actions of the registrar of the Malodanylivka village council, the management of an enterprise was illegally changed, causing 8.4 million UAH in damages.

Separately, investigators uncovered schemes involving land appropriation, inflated costs for road repairs and communal works, illegal tobacco production, and fictitious bonuses at communal enterprises.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Motions for pre-trial detention and suspension from office are being prepared for the suspects.

