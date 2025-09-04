Fine up to UAH 51,000 for unauthorized entry into military facilities: Cabinet approved the bill 4 September 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law proposing to strengthen responsibility for unauthorized entry into military facilities. In particular, it is planned to punish with fines up to UAH 51,000. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding the Establishment of Liability for Unauthorized Entry into Military Facilities" has been approved. - Melnychuk reported.

In particular, the draft law proposes to supplement the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with a new Article 186-9, which provides for the establishment of liability for unauthorized entry into military facilities, for committing such an offense repeatedly within a year, and for committing such actions during a special period.

It is envisaged to establish administrative liability for unauthorized entry into military facilities by imposing fines for such offenses (from 500 to 3000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens - UAH 8,500 - UAH 51,000) with the corresponding confiscation of the tools used to commit the offense.

It is proposed to grant the bodies of the National Police of Ukraine the authority to draw up protocols on administrative offenses provided for in Article 186-9 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and to grant judges of district, district in the city, city or city-district courts the authority to consider cases of administrative offenses.

Recall

