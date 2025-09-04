$41.360.01
September 3, 05:28 PM • 21189 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 35331 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 27346 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 27029 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 48831 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24132 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25352 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23024 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25191 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 49532 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Fine up to UAH 51,000 for unauthorized entry into military facilities: Cabinet approved the bill 4 September 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on strengthening responsibility for unauthorized entry into military facilities. Fines will reach UAH 51,000.

Fine up to UAH 51,000 for unauthorized entry into military facilities: Cabinet approved the bill

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law proposing to strengthen responsibility for unauthorized entry into military facilities. In particular, it is planned to punish with fines up to UAH 51,000. This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The draft law "On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses Regarding the Establishment of Liability for Unauthorized Entry into Military Facilities" has been approved.

- Melnychuk reported.

In particular, the draft law proposes to supplement the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses with a new Article 186-9, which provides for the establishment of liability for unauthorized entry into military facilities, for committing such an offense repeatedly within a year, and for committing such actions during a special period.

It is envisaged to establish administrative liability for unauthorized entry into military facilities by imposing fines for such offenses (from 500 to 3000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens - UAH 8,500 - UAH 51,000) with the corresponding confiscation of the tools used to commit the offense.

It is proposed to grant the bodies of the National Police of Ukraine the authority to draw up protocols on administrative offenses provided for in Article 186-9 of the Code of Administrative Offenses and to grant judges of district, district in the city, city or city-district courts the authority to consider cases of administrative offenses.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that provides for increased responsibility for violating the curfew.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

