Offered to flee to the EU on the basis of forged documents: new schemes of mobilization evasion blocked

The SBU eliminated 4 schemes of illegal departure abroad of men of military age. The SBU detained 10 organizers of the schemes, who estimated the cost of "services" at up to $12 thousand, depending on the urgency of departure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The Security Service has blocked new schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad for men of military age. - the statement reads.

So far, 10 organizers of fraud have been detained in different regions of Ukraine.

In Zakarpattia , three criminals were exposed - two co-owners of a local trucking company and their accomplice, a resident of Khust district. They sent potential recruits to EU countries as drivers of international passenger flights.

According to intelligence, one of their clients was a cleric of the local diocese of the UOC (MP) who took advantage of the scheme to illegally travel abroad. He is currently in Ukraine, and an investigation is underway.

In Ternopil region , two mobilization evasion schemes were blocked at once. One of them was organized by two local businessmen who sold fake certificates from the military medical commission and the military enlistment office on being unfit for service due to "poor" health.

The organizers of the other scheme called themselves supporters of the so-called "people's power".

It is stated that they issued military cards to their associates on behalf of the fake organization.

In Lviv, a criminal group that promised conscripts to be "written off" from military registration for health reasons in exchange for money was neutralized. The group members offered conscripts to escape to the European Union on the basis of forged documents. The cost of such "services" was estimated at up to 12 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of the departure.

