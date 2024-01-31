ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Offered to flee to the EU on the basis of forged documents: new schemes of mobilization evasion blocked

Offered to flee to the EU on the basis of forged documents: new schemes of mobilization evasion blocked

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22082 views

The SBU blocked four schemes to illegally transport men of military age abroad using forged documents, detaining ten organizers who charged up to $12,000 depending on the urgency.

The SBU eliminated 4 schemes of illegal departure abroad of men of military age. The SBU detained 10 organizers of the schemes, who estimated the cost of "services" at up to $12 thousand, depending on the urgency of departure. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The Security Service has blocked new schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad for men of military age.

- the statement reads.
Image

So far, 10 organizers of fraud have been detained in different regions of Ukraine.

  • In Zakarpattia , three criminals were exposed - two co-owners of a local trucking company and their accomplice, a resident of Khust district. They sent potential recruits to EU countries as drivers of international passenger flights.  
  • According to intelligence, one of their clients was a cleric of the local diocese of the UOC (MP) who took advantage of the scheme to illegally travel abroad. He is currently in Ukraine, and an investigation is underway.
  • In Ternopil region , two mobilization evasion schemes were blocked at once. One of them was organized by two local businessmen who sold fake certificates from the military medical commission and the military enlistment office on being unfit for service due to "poor" health.  
  • To produce the "package of documents", the criminals used forged forms and stamps of the relevant government agencies.

The organizers of the other scheme called themselves supporters of the so-called "people's power".

Image

It is stated that they issued military cards to their associates on behalf of the fake organization.

  • In Lviv, a criminal group that promised conscripts to be "written off" from military registration for health reasons in exchange for money was neutralized. The group members offered conscripts to escape to the European Union on the basis of forged documents. The cost of such "services" was estimated at up to 12 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of the departure.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

