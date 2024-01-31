She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source

She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to Anzhelika Gurina for unauthorized filming of military facilities.

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to Anzhelika Gurina, an associate of Ostap Stakhiv. She is suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces and filming military facilities. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by her own sources.

Details

According to a source of UNN, in Chernivtsi, Anzhelika Gurina was served a notice of suspicion by the SBU under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code -  unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground.

She is known in Chernivtsi as a member of Ostap Stakhiv's Human Rights movement. Gurina actively opposed the introduction of coronavirus restrictions and denied the pandemic.

Addendum

In the summer of 2023, the SBU detained Gurina on suspicion of  unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to a resident of Mykolaiv who collaborated with Russia and spied on the positions of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

