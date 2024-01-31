She was filming military facilities: SBU serves suspicion notice to anti-vaccinationist Stakhiv Gurina's associate - source

The SBU served a notice of suspicion to Anzhelika Gurina, an associate of Ostap Stakhiv. She is suspected of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces and filming military facilities. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by her own sources.

Details

According to a source of UNN, in Chernivtsi, Anzhelika Gurina was served a notice of suspicion by the SBU under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code - unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground.

She is known in Chernivtsi as a member of Ostap Stakhiv's Human Rights movement. Gurina actively opposed the introduction of coronavirus restrictions and denied the pandemic.

Addendum

In the summer of 2023, the SBU detained Gurina on suspicion of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, if it is possible to identify them on the ground.

