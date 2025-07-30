The Kalchyk River in Mariupol has turned into a swamp: locals accuse the occupiers of dumping sewage

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Kalchyk River is on the verge of an ecological catastrophe. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

Details

City residents are sounding the alarm, as Russian occupiers are dumping sewage and waste from industrial enterprises into the reservoir. Due to pollution, the water has turned into a swamp, fish are dying en masse, and the risks of infections are increasing.

The Kalchyk River in occupied Mariupol is turning into a real swamp. City residents state that Russian occupiers are dumping all sewage waste into the water flow - the post says.

In the video, city residents show the catastrophic state of the river. According to residents, for two years the occupation authorities have been dumping sewage waste into it, so the reservoir is completely destroyed.

Ecologists, where are you? Please come and see all this horror! Where is the environmental prosecutor's office? - Mariupol residents are indignant.

The city council adds that the ecological situation in the occupation is catastrophic. According to them, all sewage and waste from concrete enterprises get into rivers and the sea.

All this leads to the extinction of fish. In particular, it has already been reported about the almost complete destruction of gobies in the Azov Sea. In addition, infectious diseases are spreading. Last year, a cholera-like vibrio was found in Kalchyk. This year, the occupiers are not even testing the water - the city council adds.

