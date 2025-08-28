Russian Buyan-M ship hit in the Sea of Azov - HUR

The Russian small missile ship of project 21631 "Buyan-M" is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles. It was hunted down by HUR fighters in the Sea of Azov, near temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official channel of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

On August 28, 2025, as a result of a joint operation by the Active Actions Department of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the HUR special unit "Ghosts" in the Sea of Azov near temporarily occupied Crimea, a small missile ship of the aggressor state Russia, project 21631 "Buyan-M" - a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles - was hit. - informs HUR.

Details of the attack on the Russian "Kalibr" carrier were also announced:

Fighters of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" damaged the ship's radar with an aerial drone strike, and special forces of the Active Actions Department of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the board. As a result of the strikes, the Russian missile ship, which was in the potential launch zone of "Kalibrs" in Temryuk Bay, was damaged and forced to leave the combat duty area.

Recall

On August 20, 2025, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian boat with an air-launched missile near Zaliznyi Port.

HUR cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the Filanko group of companies, a major internet and hosting provider for Russian law enforcement agencies. As a result of the operation, thousands of servers and devices were disabled.