Exclusive
07:02 AM • 74 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 6368 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 7890 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 24440 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 37674 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 50407 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 45892 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 190012 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 107452 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 198440 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Ship explosion off Odesa coast: Navy investigating the situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

On August 31, a civilian vessel struck an unidentified explosive device off the coast of Odesa. There are no serious damages or casualties, and the Navy is investigating the circumstances.

Ship explosion off Odesa coast: Navy investigating the situation

It is being investigated what exactly the civilian vessel encountered on August 31 off the coast of Odesa, which resulted in an explosion. This was reported by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Ship explosion off the coast of Odesa

"It was an unidentified explosive device. The relevant procedures are underway to find out what exactly it was. There were no serious consequences. We are dealing with this situation," Pletenchuk said.

Situation in the Black Sea

Pletenchuk noted that the situation remains unchanged.

"As of now, there are no units in the entire Azov-Black Sea region. Of course, basing points are mostly protected by small units - boats and various aircraft - going out to the outer roadstead," Pletenchuk said.

Addition

On August 31, off the coast of Odesa, a civilian vessel hit an explosive object, which caused an explosion. The ship did not suffer serious damage, and there were no casualties or deaths among the crew.

Navy Spokesperson on Ship Explosion off Odesa Coast: Possibly Consequences of Russia's Night Attack01.09.25, 09:10 • 6264 views

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Odesa