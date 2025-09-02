Ship explosion off Odesa coast: Navy investigating the situation

It is being investigated what exactly the civilian vessel encountered on August 31 off the coast of Odesa, which resulted in an explosion. This was reported by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Ship explosion off the coast of Odesa

"It was an unidentified explosive device. The relevant procedures are underway to find out what exactly it was. There were no serious consequences. We are dealing with this situation," Pletenchuk said.

Situation in the Black Sea

Pletenchuk noted that the situation remains unchanged.

"As of now, there are no units in the entire Azov-Black Sea region. Of course, basing points are mostly protected by small units - boats and various aircraft - going out to the outer roadstead," Pletenchuk said.

Addition

On August 31, off the coast of Odesa, a civilian vessel hit an explosive object, which caused an explosion. The ship did not suffer serious damage, and there were no casualties or deaths among the crew.

