Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 8230 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
August 31, 09:30 PM • 17919 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 18236 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 50199 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
August 30, 01:59 PM • 87900 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 98892 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
August 30, 11:04 AM • 112770 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 121278 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 257532 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Navy Spokesperson on Ship Explosion off Odesa Coast: Possibly Consequences of Russia's Night Attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3308 views

On August 31, a civilian vessel struck an unidentified explosive device off the coast of Odesa, resulting in an explosion. The incident caused no casualties or significant technical damage, but the investigation is ongoing.

Navy Spokesperson on Ship Explosion off Odesa Coast: Possibly Consequences of Russia's Night Attack

On August 31, a civilian vessel encountered an unidentified explosive device off the coast of Odesa. This could be the consequence of one of the enemy's night attacks, when something remained in the water after being shot down. This was reported by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yesterday we had an unpleasant incident. It passed without casualties and without significant losses, in terms of technical aspects. But this issue is being studied, because it was an unidentified explosive device. Perhaps this is a consequence of a night attack, when something remained in the water after being shot down.

- said Pletenchuk.

He added that the demining of the Black Sea waters continues.

But in any case, this work is quite successfully ongoing, and dozens of explosive objects, mines, in particular, from the Second World War, have been removed and destroyed; we also constantly encounter them. Periodically, mines are washed ashore, and we also destroy them. But still, the danger is quite high.

- Pletenchuk said.

Addition

Pletenchuk reported that a civilian vessel encountered an explosive object off the coast of Odesa, resulting in an explosion. As a result of the incident, the ship did not suffer serious damage, and there were no casualties or deaths among the crew.

Anna Murashko

