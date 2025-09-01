Navy Spokesperson on Ship Explosion off Odesa Coast: Possibly Consequences of Russia's Night Attack

On August 31, a civilian vessel encountered an unidentified explosive device off the coast of Odesa. This could be the consequence of one of the enemy's night attacks, when something remained in the water after being shot down. This was reported by the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Yesterday we had an unpleasant incident. It passed without casualties and without significant losses, in terms of technical aspects. But this issue is being studied, because it was an unidentified explosive device. Perhaps this is a consequence of a night attack, when something remained in the water after being shot down. - said Pletenchuk.

He added that the demining of the Black Sea waters continues.

But in any case, this work is quite successfully ongoing, and dozens of explosive objects, mines, in particular, from the Second World War, have been removed and destroyed; we also constantly encounter them. Periodically, mines are washed ashore, and we also destroy them. But still, the danger is quite high. - Pletenchuk said.

Addition

Pletenchuk reported that a civilian vessel encountered an explosive object off the coast of Odesa, resulting in an explosion. As a result of the incident, the ship did not suffer serious damage, and there were no casualties or deaths among the crew.