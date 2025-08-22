Russia withdrew from the arbitration process regarding the seizure of Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait

Russia has withdrawn from the arbitration process initiated in connection with the seizure of three Ukrainian ships and sailors in the Kerch Strait in 2018. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the withdrawal was allegedly "gross procedural violations during the proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitral tribunal."

The Russian foreign ministry indicates that in 2024, Russia managed to recuse two of the five arbitrators due to their signing of a declaration condemning Russia's actions, but the arbitrators who replaced them were chosen without the participation of the Russian side and made "anti-Russian statements."

In this situation, Russia is forced to withdraw from the process. No decision by such "arbitrators" will have legal force and will not be recognized by the Russian Federation - the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also insists that "the impartiality and independence of international judicial and arbitration bodies is the most important condition for the implementation of the fundamental principle of peaceful settlement of disputes between states."

Reference

On November 25, 2018, Ukrainian ships and a raid tugboat routinely departed from the port of Odesa to the port of Mariupol. During this mission, a Russian vessel rammed and damaged the Ukrainian tugboat.

While exiting the Kerch Strait, Russian vessels shelled and seized Ukrainian ships. In total, there were 24 Ukrainian servicemen on the three ships, two of whom were SBU officers. Three of them were wounded. Russia accused all Ukrainians of illegally crossing its border in the Black Sea. On November 29, 2018, they were taken to a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

On May 25, 2019, the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors and hand over the Ukrainian ships to Ukraine by July 25. In September 2019, the Ukrainian sailors returned home as a result of a large prisoner exchange. And in November, Russia returned the Ukrainian warships.

On September 23, 2024, hearings began in the arbitration regarding rights in the Black and Azov Seas, initiated by Ukraine against Russia.

