August 21, 02:24 PM • 18474 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 21348 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 27224 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 16818 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29229 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69433 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77565 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80300 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102243 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 231980 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Russia withdrew from the arbitration process regarding the seizure of Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Russia withdrew from the arbitration process initiated by Ukraine over the seizure of ships in the Kerch Strait in 2018. The Russian Federation claims "gross procedural violations" and an "illegitimate composition" of the tribunal.

Russia withdrew from the arbitration process regarding the seizure of Ukrainian ships in the Kerch Strait

Russia has withdrawn from the arbitration process initiated in connection with the seizure of three Ukrainian ships and sailors in the Kerch Strait in 2018. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason for the withdrawal was allegedly "gross procedural violations during the proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitral tribunal."

The Russian foreign ministry indicates that in 2024, Russia managed to recuse two of the five arbitrators due to their signing of a declaration condemning Russia's actions, but the arbitrators who replaced them were chosen without the participation of the Russian side and made "anti-Russian statements."

In this situation, Russia is forced to withdraw from the process. No decision by such "arbitrators" will have legal force and will not be recognized by the Russian Federation

- the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also insists that "the impartiality and independence of international judicial and arbitration bodies is the most important condition for the implementation of the fundamental principle of peaceful settlement of disputes between states."

Reference

On November 25, 2018, Ukrainian ships and a raid tugboat routinely departed from the port of Odesa to the port of Mariupol. During this mission, a Russian vessel rammed and damaged the Ukrainian tugboat.

While exiting the Kerch Strait, Russian vessels shelled and seized Ukrainian ships. In total, there were 24 Ukrainian servicemen on the three ships, two of whom were SBU officers. Three of them were wounded. Russia accused all Ukrainians of illegally crossing its border in the Black Sea. On November 29, 2018, they were taken to a pre-trial detention center in Moscow.

On May 25, 2019, the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to release the Ukrainian sailors and hand over the Ukrainian ships to Ukraine by July 25. In September 2019, the Ukrainian sailors returned home as a result of a large prisoner exchange. And in November, Russia returned the Ukrainian warships.

On September 23, 2024, hearings began in the arbitration regarding rights in the Black and Azov Seas, initiated by Ukraine against Russia.

Ukraine has positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion - Zelenskyy

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Sea of Azov
United Nations
Black Sea
Ukraine
Mariupol
Odesa