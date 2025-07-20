Ukraine has positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion - Zelenskyy

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 7902 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 14956 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 24340 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 49843 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 37827 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 36283 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 103143 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 228846 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109219 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99200 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
The number of victims due to night attacks by Russian UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region has increased to three – OMAJuly 20, 03:12 AM • 4962 views
Georgia will not be able to join the EU until "fair elections" are held in the country - European ParliamentJuly 20, 03:41 AM • 6008 views
Night drone attack on Izium: two wounded, damaged buildingsJuly 20, 03:51 AM • 4082 views
Cloudy with clearings, rain in Ukraine: weather forecast for July 20July 20, 04:05 AM • 6252 views
"We will return to using names of Ukrainian origin for foreign toponyms" - SybihaJuly 20, 04:44 AM • 10161 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 228846 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 152559 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 219773 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 239763 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 417406 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 22450 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 103143 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 145263 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 147820 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 152449 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Ukraine has positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

President Zelenskyy announced positive decisions from international arbitrations in favor of Ukraine totaling $6.9 billion. Steps are being prepared to collect these funds, and Ukrainian ambassadors will receive relevant instructions.

Ukraine has positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy regarding arbitration decisions in favor of our state. Specifically, it concerns positive decisions totaling 6.9 billion dollars, writes UNN.

In the context of preparing a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and updating tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy, ways to implement arbitration decisions in favor of Ukraine were discussed. Currently, we already have several positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling 6.9 billion dollars.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state added that these are absolutely fair decisions that demonstrate the responsibility of Russia and Gazprom and affirm the power of international law.

"We are preparing concrete steps to collect these funds, and tomorrow Ukrainian ambassadors will receive relevant instructions," the President added.

Zelenskyy also discussed with Koretskyy preparations for the new heating season and agreements with partners in Europe and with international financial organizations, which are necessary for Ukraine's stability.

Addition

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine" initiated the collection of 1.37 billion dollars from Russian "Gazprom" by decision of the international arbitration in Zurich. This amount includes debt for gas transit, penalties, and compensation for legal costs.

A French court allowed the forced collection of 5 billion dollars from Russia in favor of Naftogaz. The company has already encumbered Russian assets in France for over 120 million euros.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Gazprom
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9