Ukraine has positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling $6.9 billion - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy regarding arbitration decisions in favor of our state. Specifically, it concerns positive decisions totaling 6.9 billion dollars, writes UNN.

In the context of preparing a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors and updating tasks for Ukrainian diplomacy, ways to implement arbitration decisions in favor of Ukraine were discussed. Currently, we already have several positive decisions from international arbitrations totaling 6.9 billion dollars. - Zelenskyy reported.

The head of state added that these are absolutely fair decisions that demonstrate the responsibility of Russia and Gazprom and affirm the power of international law.

"We are preparing concrete steps to collect these funds, and tomorrow Ukrainian ambassadors will receive relevant instructions," the President added.

Zelenskyy also discussed with Koretskyy preparations for the new heating season and agreements with partners in Europe and with international financial organizations, which are necessary for Ukraine's stability.

Addition

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine" initiated the collection of 1.37 billion dollars from Russian "Gazprom" by decision of the international arbitration in Zurich. This amount includes debt for gas transit, penalties, and compensation for legal costs.

A French court allowed the forced collection of 5 billion dollars from Russia in favor of Naftogaz. The company has already encumbered Russian assets in France for over 120 million euros.