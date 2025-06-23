$41.690.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

June 23: no combat ships of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

It is reported that as of June 23, no enemy ships have been detected in the Black and Azov Seas, and there are two Russian vessels without "Kalibr" missiles in the Mediterranean Sea. The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea by switching off automatic identification systems.

June 23: no combat ships of the Russian Federation in the Black and Azov Seas

No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas on June 23. Instead, three Russian vessels are in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VMS ZSU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 23.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 2 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the Black Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Azov Sea, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, cruise missile carriers "Kalibr" are absent

- the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea – 2 vessels, one of which continued its movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea – 8 vessels, 5 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by switching off automatic identification systems.

Recall

Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk called a potential Russian amphibious assault in Odesa a "suicidal mission". He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

