NATO Fleet Faces Growing Threats from New Combat Technologies - Business Insider

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 13234 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 35104 views
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 39431 views
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Exclusive
June 22, 07:59 AM • 60313 views
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
June 21, 06:14 PM • 155013 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 128558 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 235906 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 127705 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 139184 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 298814 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.3m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
Ukrainian DeepStrike on the territory of the Russian Federation exceeds the cost of defeat by 15 times - SyrskyiJune 22, 09:02 AM • 34677 views
Scandal in Koncha-Zaspa: Zhovten sanatorium may be given to Kaufman - mediaJune 22, 09:22 AM • 59890 views
Fake Wedding at Disneyland Paris: Briton Arrested for Attempting to 'Marry' 9-Year-Old Ukrainian Girl12:44 PM • 30837 views
The Iranian Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world's oil passes01:42 PM • 116963 views
Chernyshov at home: Minister of National Unity of Ukraine announced his return03:39 PM • 23545 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 235906 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 298814 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 252366 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 182896 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 231920 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Anthony Albanese
Oleksii Reznikov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 61774 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 155013 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 66157 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 69803 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 76181 views
Actual
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
Financial Times
The New York Times
Cruise missile
Shahed-136

NATO Fleet Faces Growing Threats from New Combat Technologies - Business Insider

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

NATO commanders say there is a need to rethink naval defense due to growing threats from new technologies. Warships face a wide range of threats, including missiles and drones, which are actively developing in conflict zones.

NATO Fleet Faces Growing Threats from New Combat Technologies - Business Insider

There are many dangers for military ships of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the key ones of which are related to the impact of modern technologies. Therefore, there is no doubt - it is time to rethink naval defense.

NATO commanders told BI about this in comments, UNN reports.

Details

From the Black Sea to the Red Sea, Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the events of wars in the Middle East have revealed key vulnerabilities, and these also apply to the NATO fleet.

Currently, surface warships face an expanded range of threats:

  • these include anti-ship cruise missiles;
    • ballistic missiles;
      • and torpedoes;
        • aircraft and drones.

          It is important that some types of weapons currently in use have only recently seen their first combat, but they are actively developing.

          Events at Sea

          Vice Admiral James Morley, Deputy Commander of NATO's Joint Force Command Norfolk, explains:

          • In the Black Sea, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones to damage and destroy Russian warships, Business Insider writes.

            The risks and impact of relatively cheap, asymmetric combat solutions have been demonstrated. It becomes clear what this poses for conventional naval forces.

            • On the other hand, at the southern end of the Red Sea, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched missiles and drones at commercial vessels and NATO warships, the publication reminds.

              These ships attempted to protect international shipping lanes.

              The high tempo of operations in the Red Sea has informed Western military planners of some limitations

              Morley emphasizes:

              NATO warships are at increased risk due to the number of global actors willing to use military force.

              - the specialist believes.

              The proliferation of weapons has given actors who previously may not have been able to threaten advanced fleets a new opportunity to do so.

              Vice Admiral James Morley also noted that with the increase in weapons that can threaten warships, the defensive capabilities of ships at risk must also increase.

              The days of carrying ammunition that is never used are, unfortunately, a thing of the past

              - he said.

              It is important to invest in missile stocks and ensure that NATO's defense industrial bases can produce enough, and ships can carry enough, if they engage in combat.

              Among the examples:

              • US Navy warships have expended a significant number of SM series interceptor missiles for air defense;

                Air defense is also about money, and the spending curve, the specialist emphasized.

                Now NATO forces are trying to figure out how they can cheaply defeat these threats associated with the growing number of inexpensive attack drones. Because "some of them cost only tens of thousands of dollars each."

                Admiral Bauer: NATO is taking over responsibility for coordinating military assistance to Ukraine from the United States17.01.25, 05:24 • 113092 views

                At the same time, warships need expensive, high-quality missiles to deal with really complex threats.

                Among the examples

                American Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are equipped with options such as .50 caliber M2 Browning machine guns, Mark 38 turret systems, five-inch artillery guns, and various surface-to-air missiles.

                These weapons allow warships to counter a range of threats. But some options, such as deck guns, have drawbacks, such as the ability for threats to approach warships much closer than desired, Morley summarizes.

                Recall

                European NATO allies are concerned about the rapid withdrawal of US troops from Europe amidst escalating conflict in the Middle East.

                Persian Gulf countries are strengthening security measures after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

                Russia removes ship with "Kalibrs" on board from Black Sea - Navy22.06.25, 06:22 • 3626 views

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                News of the WorldTechnologies
                NATO
                United States
                Ukraine
                Iran
                Yemen
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9