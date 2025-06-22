NATO Fleet Faces Growing Threats from New Combat Technologies - Business Insider

There are many dangers for military ships of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the key ones of which are related to the impact of modern technologies. Therefore, there is no doubt - it is time to rethink naval defense.

NATO commanders told BI about this in comments, UNN reports.

Details

From the Black Sea to the Red Sea, Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine and the events of wars in the Middle East have revealed key vulnerabilities, and these also apply to the NATO fleet.

Currently, surface warships face an expanded range of threats:

these include anti-ship cruise missiles;

ballistic missiles;

and torpedoes;

aircraft and drones.

It is important that some types of weapons currently in use have only recently seen their first combat, but they are actively developing.

Events at Sea

Vice Admiral James Morley, Deputy Commander of NATO's Joint Force Command Norfolk, explains:

In the Black Sea, Ukrainian forces have repeatedly used naval drones to damage and destroy Russian warships, Business Insider writes.

The risks and impact of relatively cheap, asymmetric combat solutions have been demonstrated. It becomes clear what this poses for conventional naval forces.

On the other hand, at the southern end of the Red Sea, Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched missiles and drones at commercial vessels and NATO warships, the publication reminds.

These ships attempted to protect international shipping lanes.

The high tempo of operations in the Red Sea has informed Western military planners of some limitations

Morley emphasizes:

NATO warships are at increased risk due to the number of global actors willing to use military force. - the specialist believes.

The proliferation of weapons has given actors who previously may not have been able to threaten advanced fleets a new opportunity to do so.

Vice Admiral James Morley also noted that with the increase in weapons that can threaten warships, the defensive capabilities of ships at risk must also increase.

The days of carrying ammunition that is never used are, unfortunately, a thing of the past - he said.

It is important to invest in missile stocks and ensure that NATO's defense industrial bases can produce enough, and ships can carry enough, if they engage in combat.

Among the examples:

US Navy warships have expended a significant number of SM series interceptor missiles for air defense;

Air defense is also about money, and the spending curve, the specialist emphasized.

Now NATO forces are trying to figure out how they can cheaply defeat these threats associated with the growing number of inexpensive attack drones. Because "some of them cost only tens of thousands of dollars each."

At the same time, warships need expensive, high-quality missiles to deal with really complex threats.

Among the examples

American Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are equipped with options such as .50 caliber M2 Browning machine guns, Mark 38 turret systems, five-inch artillery guns, and various surface-to-air missiles.

These weapons allow warships to counter a range of threats. But some options, such as deck guns, have drawbacks, such as the ability for threats to approach warships much closer than desired, Morley summarizes.

Recall

