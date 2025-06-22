Russia removes ship with "Kalibrs" on board from Black Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 22.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy), according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 6 vessels passed to the Azov Sea, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait. - the report says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Naval Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

