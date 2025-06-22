$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Russia removes ship with "Kalibrs" on board from Black Sea - Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

As of the morning of June 22, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are 2 enemy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea without "Kalibr" missiles.

Russia removes ship with "Kalibrs" on board from Black Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on 22.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy), according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, 3 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait to the Black Sea, 1 of which continued movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; 6 vessels passed to the Azov Sea, 3 of which were moving from the Bosphorus Strait.

- the report says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on vessels. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

Naval Forces spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk called a possible Russian landing in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's amphibious capabilities and the expectation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Mediterranean Sea
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
