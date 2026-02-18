$43.260.09
Exclusive
12:34 PM • 2164 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 8358 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:49 AM • 8038 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
10:05 AM • 13801 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 17222 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 14320 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 15720 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 24449 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 38807 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 38686 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
The Guardian

SBU searches at the then Commander-in-Chief's office and the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive - Zaluzhnyi gave an interview to AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi spoke about the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive due to a lack of resources and the SBU searches in 2022, which he regarded as an act of intimidation. He warned the President's Office about his readiness to call in military personnel to protect the command center.

SBU searches at the then Commander-in-Chief's office and the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive - Zaluzhnyi gave an interview to AP

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and now Ambassador to Great Britain, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commented on the failure of the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in 2023 and the SBU searches at the temporary military command post in Kyiv in 2022. He spoke about this in an interview with The Associated Press, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zaluzhnyi, the counteroffensive plan, which he prepared with the participation of NATO partners, was thwarted because Volodymyr Zelenskyy and top Ukrainian officials did not provide him with the necessary resources.

The initial idea, as Zaluzhnyi noted, was to gather troops into a single fist, liberate the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the nuclear power plant, and then reach the Sea of Azov.

Further, the counteroffensive plan envisioned cutting off the land corridor to Crimea, which the Russian army used. This required a significant concentration of forces and tactical surprise.

Instead, according to Zaluzhnyi, Ukrainian troops were dispersed over a wider section of the front, which weakened their strike capabilities.

Zaluzhnyi also commented on the SBU searches in 2022. According to him, SBU officers then raided Zaluzhnyi's office. He said it could have been an act of intimidation.

Zaluzhnyi also stated that during the searches in 2022, he called the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and warned him that he was ready to call in the military to protect the command center.

In addition, he called the then head of the SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, to find out what was happening. According to Zaluzhnyi, Maliuk said he knew nothing about the raid and promised to look into the situation.

Later, the SBU commented on this situation to Ukrainian media. They stated that, indeed, they came to Valerii Zaluzhnyi's covert command post, but there were no searches. They added that Vasyl Maliuk and Valerii Zaluzhnyi managed to find common ground.

I am not creating any headquarters or parties: Zaluzhnyi made a statement about elections in Ukraine08.10.25, 20:15 • 3755 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

