I am not creating any headquarters or parties: Zaluzhnyi made a statement about elections in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 780 views

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi responded to information about his preparation for elections, stating that he is not creating any headquarters or parties and has no ties to political forces. He also called for reporting any proposals regarding his participation in political processes to law enforcement agencies.

I am not creating any headquarters or parties: Zaluzhnyi made a statement about elections in Ukraine

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi responded to information about his preparations for presidential and parliamentary elections, stating that he does not create any headquarters or parties and fundamentally has no ties to any political force. Zaluzhnyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

It is a great pity that, having the opportunity to verify information, domestic media instantly spread fakes in a warring country. And it is no longer surprising that this is done synchronously with Russian propaganda. It is a pity that our media do not convey to the citizens of Ukraine a strategy, as a result of which we will gain at least the opportunity to hold the elections themselves. However, thanks to them, we know everything about ratings, parties, headquarters, and even about who should or should not engage in politics.

- Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He noted that he does not recognize any ideas of holding elections during the war.

Anyone who receives an offer from allegedly my name to join any processes through any organization must report this to law enforcement agencies. I do not create any headquarters or parties and fundamentally have no ties to any political force.

- Zaluzhnyi added.

According to him, the enemy, having failed to win on the front, as 100 years ago, is now using modern capabilities, such as anonymous sources, bots, and media, to disperse our society and prepare us for elections, but to the State Duma of the country that is killing us.

Recall

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain Valerii Zaluzhnyi is already being offered to form a parliamentary list, although he himself has not yet announced his intention to run for president. Several high-ranking military officials and civil servants have received invitations to Zaluzhnyi's possible political team for future elections.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Facebook