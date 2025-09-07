The weather in Ukraine on September 8 will remain comfortable, but some changes are already emerging.

In most parts of Ukraine, except for the southern part and western regions, rains are expected. Strong winds in places. There will be no cooling yet, but the weather will gradually change. This is reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of forecaster Natalia Didenko.

From September 8, there is a synoptic hope that at least small local rains will wash away today's haze in Kyiv, which makes your throat sore and makes it difficult to breathe, Didenko writes.

Periodic rains are likely on Monday not only in Kyiv, but also during the day and in the evening almost everywhere in Ukraine - reports the meteorologist.

At the same time, Didenko explains that there will also be exceptions:

Precipitation is unlikely in the southern part and western regions of Ukraine. However, in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, rains are expected in the coming day, tomorrow morning and evening. But in the afternoon of September 8, it will be mostly clear here.

In Crimea and the Azov Sea region, the east wind will be gusty tomorrow, up to strong.

The air temperature next night will be comfortable.

According to Didenko, during the day the maximum air temperature in most regions of Ukraine will be +23+28 degrees.

In the south, up to +30 degrees in places.

Kyiv: September 8 - local rains and +25 degrees are likely.

Next days:

On September 9, there is also a possibility of local rains. The coming week will be moderately warm.

When will it be cool?

Didenko warned that a noticeable cold snap is expected around September 17-18.

UNN reported that only in Transcarpathia on the afternoon of September 6, short-term rain and thunderstorms were predicted in places.