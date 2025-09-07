The weather in Ukraine on September 8 will remain comfortable, but some changes are already emerging.

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
06:34 AM • 10223 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 17105 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 39673 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 56987 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 83894 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 72003 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 50175 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 54365 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 71377 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36750 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.6m/s
40%
755mm
Popular news
Pregnant woman injured in Kyiv due to enemy shelling - KlitschkoSeptember 7, 01:55 AM • 17365 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attackSeptember 7, 02:43 AM • 19317 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses diedSeptember 7, 03:40 AM • 17729 views
In Kyiv, after the probable downing of an enemy UAV, a government building caught fire – KlitschkoSeptember 7, 03:53 AM • 10379 views
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smokeSeptember 7, 05:02 AM • 11028 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 83890 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 72000 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 71375 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 50617 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 73301 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 2526 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 16396 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 49327 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 103866 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 46691 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

The weather in Ukraine on September 8 will remain comfortable, but some changes are already emerging.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Starting September 8, rain and gusty winds are expected in Ukraine, with the exception of the southern and western regions. The air temperature will remain comfortable, reaching up to +28 degrees, and up to +30 in the south.

The weather in Ukraine on September 8 will remain comfortable, but some changes are already emerging.

In most parts of Ukraine, except for the southern part and western regions, rains are expected. Strong winds in places. There will be no cooling yet, but the weather will gradually change. This is reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

From September 8, there is a synoptic hope that at least small local rains will wash away today's haze in Kyiv, which makes your throat sore and makes it difficult to breathe, Didenko writes.

Periodic rains are likely on Monday not only in Kyiv, but also during the day and in the evening almost everywhere in Ukraine

- reports the meteorologist.

At the same time, Didenko explains that there will also be exceptions:

Precipitation is unlikely in the southern part and western regions of Ukraine. However, in the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, rains are expected in the coming day, tomorrow morning and evening. But in the afternoon of September 8, it will be mostly clear here.

In Crimea and the Azov Sea region, the east wind will be gusty tomorrow, up to strong.

Mediterranean Sea temperature rises to record levels: scientists warn of serious risks05.09.25, 21:42 • 6378 views

The air temperature next night will be comfortable.

According to Didenko, during the day the maximum air temperature in most regions of Ukraine will be +23+28 degrees.

In the south, up to +30 degrees in places. 

Kyiv: September 8 -   local rains and +25 degrees are likely.

Next days:

On September 9, there is also a possibility of local rains. The coming week will be moderately warm.

When will it be cool?

Didenko warned that a noticeable cold snap is expected around September 17-18.

Recall

UNN reported that only in Transcarpathia on the afternoon of September 6, short-term rain and thunderstorms were predicted in places.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
Rains in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Sea of Azov
Carpathian Mountains
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv