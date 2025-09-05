Mediterranean Sea temperature rises to record levels: scientists warn of serious risks

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
04:47 PM • 4452 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 9544 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14555 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 14533 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 27126 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 37233 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 32917 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 58744 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 44408 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 55788 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European CommissionerSeptember 5, 10:18 AM • 16327 views
US could lead monitoring of buffer zone in Ukraine, but there are certain conditions - NBCSeptember 5, 12:20 PM • 10289 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 16813 views
Not only the Ryazan oil refinery: the General Staff reported on all Russian facilities that Ukrainian military hit on the night of September 5September 5, 12:25 PM • 8732 views
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - Media02:18 PM • 8084 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 14555 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 16924 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 42669 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 58744 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 41973 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
China
Uzhhorod
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 30916 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 79234 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 30147 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 34923 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 36282 views
Actual
Fake news
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times

Mediterranean Sea temperature rises to record levels: scientists warn of serious risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The average water temperature in the Mediterranean Sea in July 2025 reached a record 26.9 °C, the highest figure ever recorded. This warming, caused by climate change, poses serious risks to marine and coastal ecosystems, scientists warn.

Mediterranean Sea temperature rises to record levels: scientists warn of serious risks

The average water temperature in July 2025, according to researchers, was the warmest since observations began in the Mediterranean Sea. So, vacationers in Greece, Italy, or Spain are more often deprived of a refreshing swim. The constant rise in temperature poses serious risks to the environment.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

The Mediterranean Sea, similar to the Baltic or Black Sea, is a semi-enclosed sea and is connected to the world ocean only through the Strait of Gibraltar. As a result, the Mediterranean Sea warms faster and acidifies more strongly than the open ocean, writes Phys, citing the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (a German research organization).

What the global community, governments, and businesses should pay attention to now.

Temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea continue to rise to record levels.

- according to the conclusions of the Copernicus program researchers.

This is warming, the key causes of which are climate change issues.

What is known from current observations:

July 2025, with an average water temperature of 26.9 °C, was the warmest since the start of research on the Mediterranean Sea.

- according to the report of the Global Earth Observation System of Systems (GEOSS).

Scientists currently call the Mediterranean Sea a "hotspot of climate change." According to experts, the current warming seriously threatens marine and coastal habitats.

In Kyiv this summer, the air temperature exceeded the climatic norm by 0.2 °C02.09.25, 12:52 • 3256 views

This is no less important a problem than overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction.

The constant increase in temperature, sea level, and ocean acidity poses serious risks to the environment in and around the Mediterranean Sea.

- warns Abed El Rahman Hassoun, a biogeochemical oceanographer at the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel.

The impact of climate change on marine and coastal ecosystems in the Mediterranean region is being investigated, in particular, by representatives of the French Laboratory of Planetology and Geosciences and the University of Angers.

The research group analyzed 131 scientific papers on the Mediterranean Sea published before August 2023.

Meta-studies are being conducted, based on recognized climate scenarios of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

The research also relies on the Initiative for Research on Climate Change and Environmental Degradation in the Mediterranean Region (MedECC). In 2020, the initiative published the first Assessment Report on the Mediterranean Region, titled MAR1.

Scientists urge Nordic ministers to protect the Atlantic Ocean from global warming threats22.10.24, 04:11 • 16174 views

Among the conclusions:

Between 1982 and 2019, the sea surface water temperature had already risen by 1.3°C, while the global increase was only 0.6°C.

What happens in the Mediterranean Sea often foreshadows changes that can be expected elsewhere, so the Mediterranean Sea acts as an early warning system for processes that will later affect the global ocean.

- Dr. Hassoun, a paleoceanography specialist

If international climate protection goals are achieved in the coming years, some environmental changes can still be slowed down.

Scientists illustrate the research, including average emission scenarios.

But even if emissions stabilize over the next few years due to moderate climate policies - even in this case, the Mediterranean Sea is expected to warm by another 0.6–1.3°C (compared to current values) - in 2050 and 2100, respectively.

Scientists emphasize that it is still possible to make a difference.

Every tenth of a degree matters. The political decisions made now will determine whether ecosystems in the Mediterranean Sea collapse partially or completely, or remain functional.

- emphasizes the research leader, Dr. Hassoun.

At the same time, it is indicated that even with moderate climate protection and an additional warming of 0.8°C, certain consequences should be expected.

So, "our attention should be focused on minimizing the impact as low as possible," Hassoun summarizes.

Recall

New NASA research confirms that the intensity of floods, droughts, and other extreme events has significantly increased over the past 5 years due to climate change.

Trees may become more flammable due to climate change - study12.08.25, 17:24 • 3532 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Weather and environment
NASA
Greece
Italy
Spain