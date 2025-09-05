Mediterranean Sea temperature rises to record levels: scientists warn of serious risks

The average water temperature in July 2025, according to researchers, was the warmest since observations began in the Mediterranean Sea. So, vacationers in Greece, Italy, or Spain are more often deprived of a refreshing swim. The constant rise in temperature poses serious risks to the environment.

The Mediterranean Sea, similar to the Baltic or Black Sea, is a semi-enclosed sea and is connected to the world ocean only through the Strait of Gibraltar. As a result, the Mediterranean Sea warms faster and acidifies more strongly than the open ocean, writes Phys, citing the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (a German research organization).

Temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea continue to rise to record levels. - according to the conclusions of the Copernicus program researchers.

This is warming, the key causes of which are climate change issues.

What is known from current observations:

July 2025, with an average water temperature of 26.9 °C, was the warmest since the start of research on the Mediterranean Sea. - according to the report of the Global Earth Observation System of Systems (GEOSS).

Scientists currently call the Mediterranean Sea a "hotspot of climate change." According to experts, the current warming seriously threatens marine and coastal habitats.

This is no less important a problem than overfishing, pollution, and habitat destruction.

The constant increase in temperature, sea level, and ocean acidity poses serious risks to the environment in and around the Mediterranean Sea. - warns Abed El Rahman Hassoun, a biogeochemical oceanographer at the Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel.

The impact of climate change on marine and coastal ecosystems in the Mediterranean region is being investigated, in particular, by representatives of the French Laboratory of Planetology and Geosciences and the University of Angers.

The research group analyzed 131 scientific papers on the Mediterranean Sea published before August 2023.

Meta-studies are being conducted, based on recognized climate scenarios of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

The research also relies on the Initiative for Research on Climate Change and Environmental Degradation in the Mediterranean Region (MedECC). In 2020, the initiative published the first Assessment Report on the Mediterranean Region, titled MAR1.

Among the conclusions:

Between 1982 and 2019, the sea surface water temperature had already risen by 1.3°C, while the global increase was only 0.6°C.

What happens in the Mediterranean Sea often foreshadows changes that can be expected elsewhere, so the Mediterranean Sea acts as an early warning system for processes that will later affect the global ocean. - Dr. Hassoun, a paleoceanography specialist

If international climate protection goals are achieved in the coming years, some environmental changes can still be slowed down.

Scientists illustrate the research, including average emission scenarios.

But even if emissions stabilize over the next few years due to moderate climate policies - even in this case, the Mediterranean Sea is expected to warm by another 0.6–1.3°C (compared to current values) - in 2050 and 2100, respectively.

Scientists emphasize that it is still possible to make a difference.

Every tenth of a degree matters. The political decisions made now will determine whether ecosystems in the Mediterranean Sea collapse partially or completely, or remain functional. - emphasizes the research leader, Dr. Hassoun.

At the same time, it is indicated that even with moderate climate protection and an additional warming of 0.8°C, certain consequences should be expected.

So, "our attention should be focused on minimizing the impact as low as possible," Hassoun summarizes.

New NASA research confirms that the intensity of floods, droughts, and other extreme events has significantly increased over the past 5 years due to climate change.

