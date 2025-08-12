$41.450.06
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Trees may become more flammable due to climate change - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Scientists have found that increasing ultraviolet radiation changes the chemical composition of conifer needles, making them more flammable. This increases the risk of large-scale forest fires, exacerbating the impact of climate change.

Trees may become more flammable due to climate change - study

Scientists from the University of Exeter have discovered that increased ultraviolet radiation leads to chemical changes in the leaves of coniferous trees, making them highly flammable and increasing the risk of large-scale forest fires. This is reported by UNN with reference to NewScientist.

Details

Today, the frequency of forest fires worldwide is increasing due to global warming, which causes heat, droughts, and strong winds, making it easier for trees to ignite from sparks.

Is climate change actually changing the plants themselves? We are almost certain that it is

- notes university scientist Rebecca Coll.

In her opinion, under the influence of stressors, particularly increased ultraviolet radiation, leaves begin to produce more volatile substances - chemicals that evaporate easily and can contribute to ignition.

Previous studies have confirmed that elevated levels of UV-B in food and medicinal crops increase the content of volatile compounds in leaves. Other analyses have shown that in conifers, particularly pines, a high concentration of such substances makes them more flammable.

Although international efforts to restore the ozone layer reduce the impact of harmful radiation, climate change - especially the increasing number of hot and clear days in Northern and Eastern Europe - has led to an increase in the level of ultraviolet radiation reaching the Earth's surface. Forecasts indicate that this trend may intensify in the second half of the 21st century.

As part of the current project, Coll is studying 87 species of coniferous trees, exposing them to increased UV-B radiation, three times the current level. In controlled chambers, the trees receive optimal watering and temperature conditions but are subjected to different doses of radiation. After 4–8 weeks, they are analyzed and then ignited to check how changes in chemical composition affect flammability.

We set everything up practically perfectly. Extremely happy, extremely easy conditions for these plants. They have the best life. Except that we are just completely destroying them with radiation. How plants react in other tests, in other experiments… it really points to a change in the chemical composition of the leaves

- adds Coll.

The scientist suggests that such changes could explain the increasing scale of forest fires: "We have already increased the level of ultraviolet radiation in the natural environment. So this could be an explanation that it's not just about drought, but also about us changing the plants themselves by how we affect the climate."

Understanding this mechanism will help assess the risks of ignition in coniferous forests of the Northern Hemisphere.

That's why your house can burn down. The true nature, the natural environment of the surrounding area, is becoming more fire-hazardous

 - warns Coll.

Addition

The experiment is being conducted in the University of Exeter's new Global Weather Simulator, which can replicate rain, wind, heat, and other atmospheric conditions, modeling the impact of climate change on plants and insects.

Matthew Robson from the University of Cumbria emphasizes: "One of these climate impacts on volatile and flammable carbon-rich compounds… is still understudied, and that's what makes the current research at the University of Exeter exciting."

Southern Europe is suffocating from heat and battling fires, UNESCO sites are under threat

