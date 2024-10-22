Scientists urge Nordic ministers to protect the Atlantic Ocean from global warming threats
More than 40 climate scientists have appealed to Nordic ministers about changes in the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming. Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent the collapse of ocean currents and climate change.
Climate scientists are calling on Northern European ministers to intervene in the fight against global warming. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
More than 40 climate scientists have called on Nordic ministers to take urgent action to prevent major changes in the Atlantic Ocean current that could result from global warming. Scientists warn that such changes could lead to sharp fluctuations in weather conditions and damage numerous ecosystems.
In particular, experts are concerned about the possible collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, a system of ocean currents that transports warm water to the North Atlantic and ensures a temperate climate in Europe. They believe that such changes could seriously threaten the living conditions of people not only in the Arctic region but also beyond.
Climate scientists are calling on governments in the region to take active steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support programs that will help preserve ecosystems dependent on the stability of ocean currents. They emphasize that timely decisions can be critical to preserving the climate balance in the North Atlantic and preventing catastrophic consequences for people and nature.
