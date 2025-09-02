In Kyiv this summer, the air temperature exceeded the climatic norm by 0.2 °C

During the summer of 2025, the average monthly air temperature in Kyiv was 20.6 °C, exceeding the climatic norm by 0.2 °C. The coolest day of the summer was August 25, and the hottest was July 7, according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, writes UNN.

Details

The Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory reports that according to observations from the Kyiv united hydrometeorological station, the average monthly air temperature for the calendar summer was 20.6 °C, which is 0.2 °C above the climatic norm. - the report says.

It is noted that out of the three summer months, only July in the capital was warmer than the norm by 1.3 ℃. June and August were below the long-term average. In total, five temperature records were registered in the capital during June.

The coldest day of this summer was August 25. At that time, the temperature dropped to 9.9 °C, and the warmest was July 7, when the air temperature rose to +34.4 °C.

This calendar summer, 202 mm of precipitation fell. This amounted to 102% of the climatic norm due to July, which recorded almost one and a half monthly norms.

Addition

In Ukraine, a hot start to autumn is expected with temperatures up to +35 degrees. A temperature drop to +24+27 degrees is forecast for August 31 in the western regions.