Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Publications
Exclusives
New sanctions package will target captains of the Russian shadow fleet – Presidential Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

A new package of sanctions against Russia will be adopted today or tomorrow. It will include the captains of the aggressor state's shadow fleet, and work will continue to reduce oil prices.

New sanctions package will target captains of the Russian shadow fleet – Presidential Commissioner

A new sanctions package against Russia will be adopted today or tomorrow. It will include the captains of the shadow fleet of the aggressor state. This was announced by the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine on Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, on the telethon, writes UNN.

The sanctions package will be adopted today or tomorrow. It will have good positions, in particular, and I consider this a great victory for us, there will be captains of the shadow fleet. At least they are currently in the proposals 

- said Vlasiuk.

He also added that work will continue to further reduce oil prices.

Regarding the price cap, it's 50 to 50, but in any case, work will continue to reduce oil prices, primarily in the G7 format 

- said Vlasiuk.

Addition

The Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers, which the Kremlin uses to export petroleum products bypassing sanctions and restrictions, is larger than officially believed.

"The thing is that their number is constantly changing. This is due to the fact that the owners are also changing, they are being resold. They change operators, owners, sometimes even names. This is done deliberately in order to hide the real picture as much as possible," - explained Captain 1st Rank of the Reserve of the Naval Forces of Ukraine, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navy Andriy Ryzhenko.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
