China criticized Trump's interest in Greenland

11:16 AM • 2358 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
10:11 AM • 13656 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 21727 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 22620 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
January 11, 06:21 PM • 32528 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 39087 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 34677 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 32205 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63886 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 40266 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
Popular news
Kherson region's agricultural sector under the manual control of Gauleiter Saldo: CNS exposes occupiers' corruption schemeJanuary 12, 02:10 AM • 17972 views
Brutal massacre in Ecuador: five human heads found on the beachJanuary 12, 04:28 AM • 12025 views
Explosions at the Belbek airfield and communication blackout: night attack on occupation targets in CrimeaJanuary 12, 05:52 AM • 15837 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 18117 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 12024 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service10:30 AM • 4946 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date10:11 AM • 13636 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations09:47 AM • 12129 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment08:21 AM • 18273 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 63880 views
China criticized Trump's interest in Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

China criticized the US for its interest in Greenland, urging Washington not to use other countries to advance its own interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at peace and stability.

China unexpectedly criticized the US for its interest in Greenland, urging Washington not to use other countries as a pretext to advance its own interests. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

The Arctic concerns the common interests of the international community

- said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a press conference.

According to her, China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development of the region.

Mao also called for respect for the rights and freedoms of all states to carry out legitimate activities in the Arctic.

Recall

Donald Trump ordered the Joint Special Operations Command to prepare a plan for a military invasion of Greenland. This initiative is being promoted by a group of political "hawks" to preempt the expansion of Russia and China in the Arctic.

European allies discuss possible NATO mission to deploy troops in Greenland to allay Trump's fears - Media11.01.26, 09:43 • 6176 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
The Guardian
Donald Trump
China
United States