China criticized Trump's interest in Greenland

China unexpectedly criticized the US for its interest in Greenland, urging Washington not to use other countries as a pretext to advance its own interests. This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

The Arctic concerns the common interests of the international community - said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a press conference.

According to her, China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development of the region.

Mao also called for respect for the rights and freedoms of all states to carry out legitimate activities in the Arctic.

Recall

Donald Trump ordered the Joint Special Operations Command to prepare a plan for a military invasion of Greenland. This initiative is being promoted by a group of political "hawks" to preempt the expansion of Russia and China in the Arctic.

European allies discuss possible NATO mission to deploy troops in Greenland to allay Trump's fears - Media