Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

On the morning of June 7, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier.

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

On Saturday, June 7, Russia removed its ships from the Ukrainian seas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

As of 06:00 on the morning of 07.06.2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

the statement reads.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that during the day in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 8 vessels to the Black Sea, 5 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait; 4 vessels to the Azov Sea, 0 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

As of the morning of Friday, June 6, an enemy missile carrier was recorded in the Black Sea.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukrainian Navy
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
