Russian swimmer disappeared during a swim in the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

30-year-old Russian athlete Mykola Svechnikov disappeared during the 37th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul. His search is ongoing, involving a helicopter and reviewing CCTV footage.

Russian swimmer disappeared during a swim in the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey

During an attempt to cross the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey, Russian athlete Mykola Svechnikov disappeared. The circumstances of the 30-year-old Russian's disappearance are being investigated by the Istanbul authorities. In the next 24 hours, they will try to find him with the help of a helicopter, UNN reports with reference to Russian media and Anadolu Ajansı.

Details

In Istanbul, Turkey, the 37th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, organized by TMOK (Turkish Olympic Games), took place, gathering over 2800 athletes from 81 countries. During the 6.5-kilometer open water swim, Russian participant Mykola Svechnikov, known in Russia for his experience and his own swimming school, disappeared.

The Istanbul Governor's Office announced that during checks conducted after the 6.5-kilometer race between Kanlıca and Kuruçeşme, it was determined that 30-year-old professional swimming coach Mykola Andriyovych Svechnikov, a participant from the Russian Federation, did not reach the finish line.

CCTV footage and a chip implanted in the swimmers' feet showed that the person started the race at the starting point but did not exit the water at the finish. After the incident, coast guard units began searching the area around the track and along the Bosphorus, but found no trace of the person. The investigation into the incident is ongoing

- the statement reads.

According to the latest data, the search for the missing Russian athlete is actively ongoing. CCTV footage and chips attached to the feet of the swimmers, participants of the competition, were checked. Tomorrow, they will try to find the Russian swimmer with the help of a helicopter. This was reported by TASS by the athlete's relative Olena Karaman.

Recall

Russia forcibly recruits athletes of conscription age from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its army. Athletes are offered to compete under the Russian flag and combine military service with training.

Ihor Telezhnikov

