Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued

$41.610.01
48.110.10
ukenru
06:24 AM • 3394 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
02:03 AM • 10125 views
Trump confirmed meeting with Zelensky on October 17 and called Erdogan a helper in ending the war in Ukraine
October 13, 07:08 PM • 21657 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 31035 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 34375 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 29154 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 21123 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 18326 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 13237 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 14033 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
Mass brawl between TCC employees, police, and civilians occurred in Ternopil - MediaOctober 13, 10:24 PM • 18763 views
"Diplomacy of force and determination": Ukrainian Foreign Ministry commented on the hostage exchange between Israel and HamasOctober 13, 11:27 PM • 13332 views
From "I love you" to "I do" - just a few clicks: over 17,000 couples married in a year of the Online Marriage serviceOctober 13, 11:58 PM • 14032 views
Microsoft ends Windows 10 support: what awaits 1.4 billion usersOctober 14, 12:59 AM • 15083 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day04:29 AM • 13967 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 38242 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 38020 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 46333 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 43232 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 47853 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 18061 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 22785 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 24820 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 24808 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 52429 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The cargo ship Eileen, flying the flag of Cameroon, sank in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. 10 Ukrainian sailors, who were on life rafts, were rescued.

Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued

The cargo ship Eileen, en route from Turkey to Ukraine, sank in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. The Ukrainian crew of 10 sailors was rescued. This was reported by UNN with reference to Maritime.bg.

Details

It is reported that on October 12, the cargo ship EILEEN, flying the flag of Cameroon, sank in the Black Sea, approximately 140 miles east of Varna. The vessel sent a distress signal after 13:00 and reported a breach in the side through which water was entering.

According to preliminary information, the vessel capsized, and the crew could not control the situation on their own.

A statement from the Turkish Coast Guard says that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Ankara received a distress signal from Ukraine regarding the vessel Eileen. The marine vessel Murat Ilhan was dispatched to the area.

The supply vessel arrived at the scene and found two life rafts with the entire crew of 10 members of the sunken vessel Eileen.

The Ukrainian crew members were alive on the life rafts

- reported the Turkish coast guard. 

After 22:00 on Sunday, the press service of the Bulgarian Navy announced that a helicopter had been dispatched to the incident area, and the corvette "Bodri" had been put on alert.

During joint coordinated actions during the rescue operation and the Turkish ship Murat Ilhan, two life rafts were found and their location was established, and the crew of 10 Ukrainian sailors was taken aboard the Turkish ship. After establishing their health status, there was no need for air evacuation by helicopter

The Bulgarian Navy was not present, and it remained in the rescue operation area until its completion

- reported the Navy.

It is noted that 10 citizens of Ukraine were taken aboard the Turkish ship Murat Ilhan in satisfactory general condition and without injuries as a result of the incident.

It is also reported that the vessel Eileen departed from the Turkish port of Bartin and was heading to Ukraine. The causes of the accident are currently unknown.

Reference

Eileen is a cargo ship built in 1993. It was operated by a company based in Odesa. The last inspection of the vessel was carried out in Izmail, and five non-conformities with BSMoU standards were found. The vessel was detained in July in Poti (Georgia), in June in Astakos (Greece), in March in Tuzla (Turkey), due to non-conformities.

Addition 

In the Bosphorus Strait, a collision occurred between a Turkish passenger ferry and a cargo ship from Panama.

Anna Murashko

News of the WorldEvents
Panama
Bosporus
Izmail
Bulgaria
Ankara
Turkey
Ukraine
Odesa