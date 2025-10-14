Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued

The cargo ship Eileen, en route from Turkey to Ukraine, sank in the Black Sea near Bulgaria. The Ukrainian crew of 10 sailors was rescued. This was reported by UNN with reference to Maritime.bg.

Details

It is reported that on October 12, the cargo ship EILEEN, flying the flag of Cameroon, sank in the Black Sea, approximately 140 miles east of Varna. The vessel sent a distress signal after 13:00 and reported a breach in the side through which water was entering.

According to preliminary information, the vessel capsized, and the crew could not control the situation on their own.

A statement from the Turkish Coast Guard says that the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Ankara received a distress signal from Ukraine regarding the vessel Eileen. The marine vessel Murat Ilhan was dispatched to the area.

The supply vessel arrived at the scene and found two life rafts with the entire crew of 10 members of the sunken vessel Eileen.

The Ukrainian crew members were alive on the life rafts - reported the Turkish coast guard.

After 22:00 on Sunday, the press service of the Bulgarian Navy announced that a helicopter had been dispatched to the incident area, and the corvette "Bodri" had been put on alert.

During joint coordinated actions during the rescue operation and the Turkish ship Murat Ilhan, two life rafts were found and their location was established, and the crew of 10 Ukrainian sailors was taken aboard the Turkish ship. After establishing their health status, there was no need for air evacuation by helicopter

The Bulgarian Navy was not present, and it remained in the rescue operation area until its completion - reported the Navy.

It is noted that 10 citizens of Ukraine were taken aboard the Turkish ship Murat Ilhan in satisfactory general condition and without injuries as a result of the incident.

It is also reported that the vessel Eileen departed from the Turkish port of Bartin and was heading to Ukraine. The causes of the accident are currently unknown.

Reference

Eileen is a cargo ship built in 1993. It was operated by a company based in Odesa. The last inspection of the vessel was carried out in Izmail, and five non-conformities with BSMoU standards were found. The vessel was detained in July in Poti (Georgia), in June in Astakos (Greece), in March in Tuzla (Turkey), due to non-conformities.

Addition

