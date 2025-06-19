June 19: Russian Federation warships are absent in the Black and Azov Seas

On Thursday, June 19, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. Three enemy ships, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles, are in the Mediterranean Sea. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU Navy), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 19.06.2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian Federation ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of them with "Kalibrs".

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which 1 is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. - the statement reads.

Over the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out: to the Black Sea - 15 vessels, of which 11 continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 6 vessels, of which 2 moved from the Bosphorus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on Kyiv