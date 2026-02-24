Umerov discussed diplomatic track and humanitarian issues with Turkish Foreign Minister

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. They discussed the prospects of the diplomatic track and also focused on humanitarian issues, UNN reports.

I informed the Turkish side about the progress of the latest negotiations in Geneva and the current security situation. We discussed the coordination of further steps and the prospects of the diplomatic track. We separately focused on humanitarian issues

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council expressed gratitude to the Turkish partners for their consistent position since the first days of the full-scale war.

It was Turkey in 2022 that decided to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships – this was an important step for security in the Black Sea region. We continue close cooperation