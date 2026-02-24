Umerov discussed diplomatic track and humanitarian issues with Turkish Foreign Minister

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 1848 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 5148 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 8624 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 9678 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 16675 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12336 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 29091 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20854 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18913 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18305 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
0.8m/s
90%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 26175 views
Kyiv to host meetings of the Coalition of the Willing and the "Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic Countries" summitFebruary 24, 07:43 AM • 6474 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 15110 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 19965 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 11040 views
Publications
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 16678 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 29094 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 48046 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 67186 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 70205 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 612 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 3560 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 11078 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 25770 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 23468 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
The Diplomat
Heating

Umerov discussed diplomatic track and humanitarian issues with Turkish Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. They discussed the diplomatic track, humanitarian issues, and coordination of further steps.

Umerov discussed diplomatic track and humanitarian issues with Turkish Foreign Minister

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara. They discussed the prospects of the diplomatic track and also focused on humanitarian issues, UNN reports.

 I informed the Turkish side about the progress of the latest negotiations in Geneva and the current security situation. We discussed the coordination of further steps and the prospects of the diplomatic track. We separately focused on humanitarian issues 

- Umerov reported.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council expressed gratitude to the Turkish partners for their consistent position since the first days of the full-scale war.

It was Turkey in 2022 that decided to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian warships – this was an important step for security in the Black Sea region. We continue close cooperation 

- Umerov summarized.

Umerov: negotiations in Geneva were "substantive", the next stage is to achieve consistency of decisions for consideration by presidents18.02.26, 13:12 • 4414 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
Black Sea
Bosporus
Hakan Fidan
Ankara
Turkey