June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
03:00 AM • 4924 views
June 17, 04:49 PM • 30918 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 172990 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 185417 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 175042 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 218456 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 185876 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 171049 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 136506 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 109209 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 18: No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

No enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas on June 18. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles.

As of June 18, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 18.06.2025 there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles

- the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 3 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 7 vessels, 2 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Survival guide: how to act to get out from under the rubble after shelling17.06.25, 15:47 • 3900 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Bosporus
