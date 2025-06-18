June 18: No enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas

As of June 18, no enemy ships were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 18.06.2025 there are no Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas. At the same time, there are three enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea there are 3 enemy ships, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles - the message says.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 3 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 7 vessels, 2 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Survival guide: how to act to get out from under the rubble after shelling