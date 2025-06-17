$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50340 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110255 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107582 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161857 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147815 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150206 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126928 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106048 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178505 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Survival guide: how to act to get out from under the rubble after shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Tips from the SES and medics: how to survive under the rubble after shelling. The main thing is to signal, not to dismantle the rubble on your own and to keep warm.

Survival guide: how to act to get out from under the rubble after shelling

Against the background of increasing Russian airstrikes on residential areas, Ukrainians are increasingly finding themselves under the rubble of their own homes. In a critical moment, the main thing is to stay calm and know the basic rules of survival. How to send a signal to rescuers, why you can't suddenly release a clamped limb, and how to avoid hypothermia? The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has collected advice from the State Emergency Service and the Hospitallers Medical Battalion, tested in real rescue operations, reports UNN.

If you find yourself under the rubble

Your main task is to do everything possible to ensure that rescuers can find you. To do this, send any signals: shout loudly for help, hit metal or concrete surfaces, send sound signals with a whistle or use light - for example, turn on a flashlight or phone screen.

It is especially important to do this during the so-called "minutes of silence", when rescue teams completely stop the operation of equipment in order to listen for any signs of life under the rubble. It is at these moments that every sound can become your chance of salvation. If you have the strength, don't be silent.

Do not use fire (matches, lighters), because even a small spark can cause an explosion or fire due to a possible gas leak. Do not try to dismantle the rubble on your own - this may lead to a repeated collapse.

If you managed to get out on your own, check the condition of your body: whether there are any injuries. If you can, provide first aid to yourself or others.

If debris has trapped limbs

Sometimes a person under the rubble is trapped by parts of structures. If the limb is not badly injured and can be easily released - act carefully. But if it is impossible to release it without outside help, do not do it yourself, especially without applying a tourniquet. Damage to large vessels can lead to critical blood loss.

A particular threat is posed by situations where a limb is under pressure for more than two hours. This provokes the cessation of blood circulation in the tissues and the accumulation of toxic substances. If you suddenly release the pressure, these toxins will enter the bloodstream and can cause serious complications - in particular, acute renal failure or even cardiac arrest.

To avoid this, apply a tourniquet slightly above the pressure point (5–8 cm above, but not on the joint). Be sure to indicate the time of application - for example, by writing on the skin. The tourniquet should only be removed by a medical professional.

How to keep warm under the rubble

Even if the temperature outside is not too low, a person who has lost a lot of blood or has been injured cools down quickly. Hypothermia in such conditions is a serious threat, as it can cause cardiac arrest, hypoxia or loss of consciousness.

To prevent hypothermia:

  • insulate yourself with everything you have at hand - clothes, towels, sheets;
    • pay special attention to the head, neck and chest - these areas lose heat the fastest;
      • do not lie directly on the cold ground or concrete - put something under yourself;
        • avoid alcohol - it only creates a feeling of warmth, but in reality it increases the loss of body temperature.

          What to keep on hand in case of a night shelling

          Most enemy strikes occur at night, when there is no time to prepare. In order not to waste precious minutes, prepare an "emergency kit" in advance and keep it next to the bed:

          • basic first aid kit: tourniquet, hemostatic agents, bandage, thermal blanket, scissors, marker;
            • light source: flashlight or headlamp;
              • bottle of water;
                • power bank (charged);
                  • whistle for signaling.

                    Of course, no reminder will replace practical skills. It is better to take first aid courses - it is training that allows you not to get confused and act confidently when it comes to life, - say the Hospitallers.

                    How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity26.05.25, 12:56 • 4138 views

                    Alona Utkina

                    Alona Utkina

                    Society War Life hack
                    State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                    Ukraine
