Survival guide: how to act to get out from under the rubble after shelling

Against the background of increasing Russian airstrikes on residential areas, Ukrainians are increasingly finding themselves under the rubble of their own homes. In a critical moment, the main thing is to stay calm and know the basic rules of survival. How to send a signal to rescuers, why you can't suddenly release a clamped limb, and how to avoid hypothermia? The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security has collected advice from the State Emergency Service and the Hospitallers Medical Battalion, tested in real rescue operations, reports UNN.

If you find yourself under the rubble

Your main task is to do everything possible to ensure that rescuers can find you. To do this, send any signals: shout loudly for help, hit metal or concrete surfaces, send sound signals with a whistle or use light - for example, turn on a flashlight or phone screen.

It is especially important to do this during the so-called "minutes of silence", when rescue teams completely stop the operation of equipment in order to listen for any signs of life under the rubble. It is at these moments that every sound can become your chance of salvation. If you have the strength, don't be silent.

Do not use fire (matches, lighters), because even a small spark can cause an explosion or fire due to a possible gas leak. Do not try to dismantle the rubble on your own - this may lead to a repeated collapse.

If you managed to get out on your own, check the condition of your body: whether there are any injuries. If you can, provide first aid to yourself or others.

If debris has trapped limbs

Sometimes a person under the rubble is trapped by parts of structures. If the limb is not badly injured and can be easily released - act carefully. But if it is impossible to release it without outside help, do not do it yourself, especially without applying a tourniquet. Damage to large vessels can lead to critical blood loss.

A particular threat is posed by situations where a limb is under pressure for more than two hours. This provokes the cessation of blood circulation in the tissues and the accumulation of toxic substances. If you suddenly release the pressure, these toxins will enter the bloodstream and can cause serious complications - in particular, acute renal failure or even cardiac arrest.

To avoid this, apply a tourniquet slightly above the pressure point (5–8 cm above, but not on the joint). Be sure to indicate the time of application - for example, by writing on the skin. The tourniquet should only be removed by a medical professional.

How to keep warm under the rubble

Even if the temperature outside is not too low, a person who has lost a lot of blood or has been injured cools down quickly. Hypothermia in such conditions is a serious threat, as it can cause cardiac arrest, hypoxia or loss of consciousness.

To prevent hypothermia:

insulate yourself with everything you have at hand - clothes, towels, sheets;

pay special attention to the head, neck and chest - these areas lose heat the fastest;

do not lie directly on the cold ground or concrete - put something under yourself;

avoid alcohol - it only creates a feeling of warmth, but in reality it increases the loss of body temperature.

What to keep on hand in case of a night shelling

Most enemy strikes occur at night, when there is no time to prepare. In order not to waste precious minutes, prepare an "emergency kit" in advance and keep it next to the bed:

basic first aid kit: tourniquet, hemostatic agents, bandage, thermal blanket, scissors, marker;

light source: flashlight or headlamp;

bottle of water;

power bank (charged);

whistle for signaling.

Of course, no reminder will replace practical skills. It is better to take first aid courses - it is training that allows you not to get confused and act confidently when it comes to life, - say the Hospitallers.

