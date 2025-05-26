$41.510.01
How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Dmytro Lubinets gave advice on how to support former prisoners of war. It is important to show respect, empathy and adhere to psychological boundaries.

How to treat a soldier or civilian who has returned from captivity

In Ukraine, during the war, there are more and more people released from Russian captivity. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets spoke about how to help them adapt and how to support former prisoners, reports UNN.

Details

How to support and treat former prisoners:

Respect as a foundation 

Treat the person with dignity, not as a "victim", but as someone who has passed the test and survived. Do not use the word "prisoner", better "a warrior who survived captivity".

Empathy and gratitude

Show sincere respect, gratitude, but without pathos. Talk about your feelings: "I am glad that you have returned"; "I cannot imagine what you have experienced, but I am here".

Never say "Forget" or "It's all in the past" - it devalues the experience. 

Respecting psychological and physical boundaries

Do not touch the person, do not hug, do not take personal belongings without permission.

Observe time limits, do not prolong meetings, do not disturb the rhythm of the day.

At the same time, understand if the person sometimes violates these boundaries – this is part of their recovery. 

Communication without traumatization 

Do not ask out of curiosity about captivity: "What was there?", "Were you tortured?".

If a person shares themselves, listen without evaluation, do not interrupt, do not ask provocative questions.

If the story is too emotional, gently return to "here and now": "I am with you, we are safe now, you are no longer there". 

Right of choice

Always leave the person the right to refuse, change the topic, take a break. Do not impose help.

Better to ask: "How can I be useful?, "How is it more convenient for you to talk about it – now or later?". 

Honesty and realism

Do not promise what you cannot fulfill: "The psychologist will cure you", "Everything will be forgotten". Instead, "We will seek support together", "It's not easy, but there are ways to alleviate your condition". 

Focus on the present and resources

Talk about the present: how he feels, what he feels, what he wants to do today. Emphasize the resources and strength that helped to survive: "Your endurance", "Your decision to fight", "Your willpower".

Help plan for the future, even small things: "Do you want to go outside today? We can go together".

Return to the themes of favorite activities (hobbies), what brought pleasure before being captured: "You are a great hockey player/football player…", "We love to walk with you…", "Let's go together to a place where there are good memories…".

Working with physical pain and avoidance

Do not support the avoidance of medical care: "Pain is important because it can be reduced".

Argue "After treatment, you will be able to sleep better", "There will be more energy".

Additionally, it is worth remembering:

  • do not demand a return to normal;
    • give time, acceptance and support;
      • do not compare: "others have already adapted";
        • everyone has their own rhythm of recovery;
          • do not pretend that everything is "as before".

            Accept that the person has changed – and that's normal.

            Let us remind

            UNN, citing sources, reported that the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia in the format "1000 for 1000" was to take place in several stages over several days.

            Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war and returned 390 people.

            President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the Security Service of Ukraine and others shared new touching photos and videos with the return of Ukrainian defenders during the second day of the exchange with the Russian Federation in the format of "1000 for 1000". 

            On May 25, the third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000", which was agreed upon in Turkey, took place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service returned home. 

