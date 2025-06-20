Russians removed the only ship with "Kalibr" missiles on board from the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

As of 06:00 on June 20, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Naval Forces of the AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, which are not carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles.

In a day, 9 vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 7 of them continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait into the Black Sea; 7 vessels passed into the Azov Sea, 4 of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait. - it is stated in the message.

The Naval Forces of the AFU emphasize that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by switching off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Remember

The speaker of the Naval Forces of the AFU, Dmytro Pletenchuk, called the possible landing of Russian troops in Odesa a "suicidal mission." He explained that this is impossible due to the loss of Russia's landing capabilities and the anticipation of Ukrainian forces on the coast.

