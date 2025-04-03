Deadly explosion at a market in Kyiv: Kyiv City State Administration says that, preliminarily, a gas cylinder exploded
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred at the "Youth" market in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv. One person died, another was injured and hospitalized. According to preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded.
An explosion rang out today at the "Youth" market in Kyiv, according to preliminary data, a gas cylinder exploded, the KMDA reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
An explosion occurred at the "Youth" market in the Desnyansky district. According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded
As indicated, all necessary services are working on the spot.
Addition
KMDA reports that "one person died, the second was injured. The injured man was hospitalized." At the same time, the Kyiv police earlier reported two deaths as a result of an explosion in the market in the Desnyansky district of the capital.