In Kiev region, due to bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity

In the Kiev region, as a result of bad weather, more than 8.3 thousand families were left without electricity. Most blackouts are recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts. This is reported by the head of RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

According to DTEK Kyiv regional networks, as a result of rain and heavy winds, most emergency shutdowns are still recorded in Buchansky, Obukhov and Vyshgorod districts, - the message says.

Details

In addition, as a result of a heavy downpour in the city of Irpen, the roadway of one of the streets and the ground floor of a 9-storey building were flooded. Heavy winds also knocked down trees and some roads and power lines. Now it is known about 4 such cases in the Kiev region.

Employees and equipment of the State Emergency Service are already working to eliminate the consequences.

Recall

On Monday, June 3, limits on electricity consumption for industrial and domestic consumers will be valid throughout Ukraine from 00.00 and during the day.