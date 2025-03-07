In Kyiv region alarm lasted almost 9 hours due to Russian attack: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
The air defense repelled a drone attack on Kyiv region, which lasted almost 9 hours. As a result of debris falling, a cargo truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas.
Russian troops again attacked the Kyiv region at night with drones, the air raid lasted almost 9 hours, as a result of the attack by the Russian Federation, a truck was damaged and grass caught fire in two areas, reported the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk, writes UNN.
Another attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. The alarm lasted almost 9 hours.
According to him, air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.
"There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits on critical infrastructure facilities," he noted.
As a result of debris falling in the Obukhiv and Boryspil districts, grass cover caught fire. The fires have been extinguished. A truck was also damaged in the Obukhiv district.
Emergency services, according to him, continue to work on documenting and eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.
Enemy attack on Pryluky: a production facility damaged in Chernihiv region07.03.25, 08:09 • 27390 views