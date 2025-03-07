Enemy attack on Pryluky: a production facility damaged in Chernihiv region
Russian troops carried out another strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure in the Pryluky area. As a result of the attack, a production facility was damaged in the Chernihiv region, and emergency crews are working to eliminate the consequences.
In Chernihiv region, one of the production facilities was damaged due to terrorist aggression. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus, as reported by UNN.
During the night, enemy troops launched another attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. Chernihiv region was also under fire, particularly the Pryluky district, where a production facility was damaged.
Russian troops delivered massive strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.
Emergency crews are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes.
