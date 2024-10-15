Cabinet of Ministers approves terms of sale of Aeroc to Russian oligarch Molchanov
The government has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by Russian oligarch Molchanov, for UAH 965 million. The proceeds from the sale will go to the state budget to eliminate the consequences of armed aggression.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the terms of the sale of Aeroc, a company owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov. The company is to be sold for at least UAH 965 million.
This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, UNN reports.
The conditions for the sale of the state share of 100 percent in the authorized capital of Aerok Limited Liability Company at an electronic auction have been approved. It is established that the funds received from the sale of the state share of 100 percent in the authorized capital of Aerok LLC shall be credited to the state budget and directed to the fund for liquidation of the consequences of armed aggression
“Aeroc is one of the key players in the Ukrainian aerated concrete market. It owns two factories in Ukraine: in Obukhiv and Berezan, Kyiv region, which have been out of operation since July 2022. The company also has an unfinished plant in Stryi, Lviv region.
After Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Aeroc's property was seized and transferred to the National Asset Management Agency (ARMA). The owner was Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov.
The SPFU has announced the terms of the sale of 100% of Aeroc LLC for UAH 965.33 million. The key requirements include the preservation of operationsand the repayment of debts and protection of employees for 6 months.
The Cabinet of Ministers has included VSMPO Titan Ukraine, a company owned by sanctioned Russian Mikhail Shelkov, in the list of large-scale privatization.