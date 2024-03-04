Private house explodes in Kyiv region: woman injured

An explosion occurred in a private residential building in Trypillia village, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region. The building was destroyed to the ground. In addition, the explosion caused a fire that injured the homeowner, born in 1954. This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, UNN reports .

On March 4, at 05:46, the operational dispatch service of Obukhiv district received a report of an explosion in a residential building at Trypillia village, Tyulenina Street, - the statement said.

Details

Rescuers from the 17th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Ukrainka and the 16th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Obukhiv arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that an explosion had occurred and destroyed a private residential building, resulting in a fire. A woman born in 1954 suffered thermal burns as a result of the explosion. The fire was extinguished at 06:35.

9 personnel and 2 pieces of equipment were engaged in the incident. The cause of the explosion in the residential building is under investigation.

Recall

In the village of Torfiane, in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital, and their health is not in danger.