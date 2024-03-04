Private house explodes in Kyiv region: woman injured

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18603 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 61769 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45826 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 218115 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195074 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222453 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249552 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155379 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371691 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 18354 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 61785 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 218131 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 176603 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195086 views
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12355 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21209 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21718 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 40231 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47957 views
Private house explodes in Kyiv region: woman injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21780 views

On Monday, March 4, an explosion occurred in a residential building in the village of Trypillia in Kyiv region. A woman was injured in the incident.

Private house explodes in Kyiv region: woman injured

An explosion occurred in a private residential building in Trypillia village, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region. The building was destroyed to the ground. In addition, the explosion caused a fire that injured the homeowner, born in 1954. This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region, UNN reports .

On March 4, at 05:46, the operational dispatch service of Obukhiv district received a report of an explosion in a residential building at Trypillia village, Tyulenina Street,

- the statement said.

Details

Rescuers from the 17th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Ukrainka and the 16th State Fire and Rescue Unit of Obukhiv arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescuers found that an explosion had occurred and destroyed a private residential building, resulting in a fire. A woman born in 1954 suffered thermal burns as a result of the explosion. The fire was extinguished at 06:35.

9 personnel and 2 pieces of equipment were engaged in the incident. The cause of the explosion in the residential building is under investigation.

Recall

In the village of Torfiane, in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, two sisters aged 12 and 10 were poisoned by carbon monoxide. The children were taken to the hospital, and their health is not in danger.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Obukhov
Kyiv
