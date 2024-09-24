Third batch: ten communities in Kyiv region receive school buses

Ten communities in the Kyiv region received 10 new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"We handed over 10 more school buses to ten communities. This is the third batch of vehicles transferred. In total, 42 buses were purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget and co-financing from local budgets. We have already handed over 30 of them," he said.

The following communities received buses:

Bila Tserkva

Skvyrska

Tarashchanskaya

Borshchagivska

Buchanskaya

Boguslavskaya

Ukrainian

Byshivska

Boyarskaya

Obukhovskaya

To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade

The head of the Kyiv RMA also added that this year the fleet of school buses in the Kyiv region will be replenished with 55 units, 13 of which will be provided by Czech partners.

"We are working to ensure that all our children can attend school, no matter how far they live from the educational institution," he said.