Third batch: ten communities in Kyiv region receive school buses

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107583 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173658 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141348 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145195 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139793 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175586 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104780 views

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 48935 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114979 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 68398 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 74798 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 42552 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173658 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191699 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143695 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143505 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148103 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156199 views
Third batch: ten communities in Kyiv region receive school buses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16939 views

Ten communities in Kyiv Oblast have received new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August, and the fleet is expected to be replenished with 55 units by the end of the year.

Ten communities in the Kyiv region received 10 new school buses. A total of 30 buses have been delivered since the beginning of August. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

"We handed over 10 more school buses to ten communities. This is the third batch of vehicles transferred. In total, 42 buses were purchased at the expense of a subvention from the state budget and co-financing from local budgets. We have already handed over 30 of them," he said.

The following communities received buses:

Bila Tserkva

Skvyrska

Tarashchanskaya

Borshchagivska

Buchanskaya

Boguslavskaya

Ukrainian

Byshivska

Boyarskaya

Obukhovskaya

To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade23.09.24, 16:55 • 15113 views

The head of the Kyiv RMA also added that this year the fleet of school buses in the Kyiv region will be replenished with 55 units, 13 of which will be provided by Czech partners.

"We are working to ensure that all our children can attend school, no matter how far they live from the educational institution," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv region
obukhivObukhov
czech-republicCzech Republic
bila-tserkvaBila Tserkva
kyivKyiv

