To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the military of the Bureviy brigade. The "birds" will be sent to the east in the next few days, UNN reports.

According to Kravchenko, the skills of the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard "Bureviy" are legendary. The occupiers are very afraid of them. And for good reason, because "Bureviy" is a brigade for the disposal of the Russian military.

To make war criminals fewer and fewer, our defenders need as much modern equipment as possible. I handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the Bureviy military. A subvention from the regional budget of Kyiv region was allocated for their purchase. I am grateful to the taxpayers, because it is thanks to you that we are able to continuously help our Heroes and bring the Victory closer! - said the head of the RMA.

Kravchenko noted that the "birds" are already heading to the east to dispose of everyone who has brought evil to our land.

"Good hunting, our defenders. And thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine!" summarized the RMA chairman.