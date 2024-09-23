To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187409 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147910 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149454 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141417 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192596 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182046 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104936 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 55270 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 41243 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83333 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 58327 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 54732 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187409 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192596 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147227 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146690 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151000 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142060 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158628 views
To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15114 views

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the Bureviy Brigade. The drones were purchased at the expense of the regional budget and will be sent to the eastern front to fight the occupiers.

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the military of the Bureviy brigade. The "birds" will be sent to the east in the next few days, UNN reports.

According to Kravchenko, the skills of the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard "Bureviy" are legendary. The occupiers are very afraid of them. And for good reason, because "Bureviy" is a brigade for the disposal of the Russian military.

To make war criminals fewer and fewer, our defenders need as much modern equipment as possible. I handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the Bureviy military. A subvention from the regional budget of Kyiv region was allocated for their purchase. I am grateful to the taxpayers, because it is thanks to you that we are able to continuously help our Heroes and bring the Victory closer! 

- said the head of the RMA.

Kravchenko noted that the "birds" are already heading to the east to dispose of everyone who has brought evil to our land.

"Good hunting, our defenders. And thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine!" summarized the RMA chairman.

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv region
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
dji-mavicDJI Mavic
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

