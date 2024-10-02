Ukrainians evacuated from Lebanon, who were taken out after the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, arrive in Kyiv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59580 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137119 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142722 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138881 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181576 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112050 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172225 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 97480 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109208 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111308 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 42883 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50272 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181576 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199609 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188572 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141507 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146304 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137744 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154650 views
Actual
Ukrainians evacuated from Lebanon, who were taken out after the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, arrive in Kyiv

Ukrainians evacuated from Lebanon, who were taken out after the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, arrive in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15886 views

179 people, including 134 Ukrainians, were evacuated from Lebanon to Ukraine via Poland. The evacuation was organized by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine due to the dangerous situation in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, October 2, Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Lebanon arrived in Ukraine by bus. The day before, they were evacuated by plane to Poland. This was reported by Suspilneand UNN

Details

Among the 179 people who were withdrawn from Lebanon by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , there are 134 Ukrainian citizens and citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon.

The head of the Ukrainian community in Lebanon, Iryna Vysota-Zharamani, said that it took them almost a day to get there, and the flight from Lebanon was postponed due to the flight danger.

It is very dangerous in Lebanon right now, with explosions all over the country. They are striking at random. People are fleeing to the mountains and hiding there. Schools and universities are closed. Everything is completely filled with refugees. Everyone is waiting for this issue to be resolved diplomatically, but so far there is no hope

 - said Iryna Vysota-Zharamani. 

According to the woman, after they managed to escape from Lebanon, the airport was closed shortly afterwards and flights were suspended for an indefinite period of time. The evacuation was organized at a high level.

Everything was carried out very quickly and accurately. All structures and the state of Ukraine worked at the highest level. Everyone is very grateful to all those who organized it, our embassy in Lebanon and our intelligence

- She adds. 

The head of the Ukrainian community in Lebanon also said that, according to her information, those evacuated from Lebanon will remain in Ukraine for the time being. Some of the evacuated Ukrainians expressed a desire to return to their small homeland.

According to her, one of the Ukrainian women said she was returning to her native Kharkiv. Iryna herself will go to Obukhiv to visit her parents.

Recall

On October 1, 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully conducted another operation to evacuate citizens from Lebanon. As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated , of whom 134 were citizens of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
lebanonLebanon
brazilBrazil
obukhivObukhov
lithuaniaLithuania
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising