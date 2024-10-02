Ukrainians evacuated from Lebanon, who were taken out after the escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, arrive in Kyiv

On Wednesday, October 2, Ukrainian citizens and foreigners evacuated from Lebanon arrived in Ukraine by bus. The day before, they were evacuated by plane to Poland. This was reported by Suspilneand UNN.

Details

Among the 179 people who were withdrawn from Lebanon by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , there are 134 Ukrainian citizens and citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Moldova, Brazil and Lebanon.

The head of the Ukrainian community in Lebanon, Iryna Vysota-Zharamani, said that it took them almost a day to get there, and the flight from Lebanon was postponed due to the flight danger.

It is very dangerous in Lebanon right now, with explosions all over the country. They are striking at random. People are fleeing to the mountains and hiding there. Schools and universities are closed. Everything is completely filled with refugees. Everyone is waiting for this issue to be resolved diplomatically, but so far there is no hope - said Iryna Vysota-Zharamani.

According to the woman, after they managed to escape from Lebanon, the airport was closed shortly afterwards and flights were suspended for an indefinite period of time. The evacuation was organized at a high level.

Everything was carried out very quickly and accurately. All structures and the state of Ukraine worked at the highest level. Everyone is very grateful to all those who organized it, our embassy in Lebanon and our intelligence - She adds.

The head of the Ukrainian community in Lebanon also said that, according to her information, those evacuated from Lebanon will remain in Ukraine for the time being. Some of the evacuated Ukrainians expressed a desire to return to their small homeland.

According to her, one of the Ukrainian women said she was returning to her native Kharkiv. Iryna herself will go to Obukhiv to visit her parents.

Recall

On October 1, 2024, on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine successfully conducted another operation to evacuate citizens from Lebanon. As a result of the operation, 179 people were evacuated , of whom 134 were citizens of Ukraine.