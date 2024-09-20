Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been recorded in Vyshgorod, Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region. Due to the fires in ecosystems in Kyiv region, the air quality has deteriorated, RMA Chairman Ruslan Kravchenko said on Friday, UNN reports.

The air quality in Kyiv region has deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems. Fires in peat bogs, grass flooring and forest litter have been reported in Vyshgorod, Brovary, Obukhiv and Boryspil districts. Rescuers continue to eliminate the fires - wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the results from automated air monitoring stations in the region show that the permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances are exceeded.

"The radiation background in the region is within normal limits. Air monitoring is ongoing," added the RMA head.

Kravchenko also emphasized that the smoke is also due to seasonal temperature changes. Warm air and humidity lead to fog and combustion products hardly dissipate.

Until the air situation improves, experts recommend limiting your time outside, closing windows indoors and not ventilating, and drinking plenty of water.

Not smog, but smoke: the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what caused the spread of smoke in Kyiv region