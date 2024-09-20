Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter are burning in four districts of Kyiv region: Kravchenko on the causes of air pollution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11266 views

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast. As a result, the air quality has deteriorated, with exceedances of permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances being recorded.

Fires of peat bogs, grass flooring, and forest litter have been recorded in Vyshgorod, Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region. Due to the fires in ecosystems in Kyiv region, the air quality has deteriorated, RMA Chairman Ruslan Kravchenko said on Friday, UNN reports.

The air quality in Kyiv region has deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems. Fires in peat bogs, grass flooring and forest litter have been reported in Vyshgorod, Brovary, Obukhiv and Boryspil districts. Rescuers continue to eliminate the fires

- wrote Kravchenko.

According to him, the results from automated air monitoring stations in the region show that the permissible concentrations of chemical and biological substances are exceeded.

"The radiation background in the region is within normal limits. Air monitoring is ongoing," added the RMA head.

Kravchenko also emphasized that the smoke is also due to seasonal temperature changes. Warm air and humidity lead to fog and combustion products hardly dissipate.

Until the air situation improves, experts recommend limiting your time outside, closing windows indoors and not ventilating, and drinking plenty of water.

Not smog, but smoke: the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what caused the spread of smoke in Kyiv region

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv region
vyshhorodVyshhorod
boryspilBoryspil
obukhivObukhov
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

