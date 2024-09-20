Not smog, but smoke: the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what caused the spread of smoke in Kyiv region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108979 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113003 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 183193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145915 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148062 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140854 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112234 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179952 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104880 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 50835 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 39427 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 68103 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 40295 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 36067 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 183200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179954 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195758 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146156 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145711 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150112 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141249 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157875 views
Actual
Not smog, but smoke: the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what caused the spread of smoke in Kyiv region

Not smog, but smoke: the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told what caused the spread of smoke in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17233 views

There is smoke in Kyiv region due to peatland fires in the northern regions. The synoptic situation contributes to the accumulation of harmful impurities, and the radiation background is normal.

The smoke observed in the Kyiv region is caused by the spread of smoke from the north and northeast from fires in peatlands and open areas in the region and neighboring Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This was reported on Friday at the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports. 

The smoke (not smog!) currently observed in the Kyiv region is caused by the spread of smoke from the north and northeast of the fires that have occurred in peatlands and open areas in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions 

- The report of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center says. 

It is noted that the synoptic situation is now determined by a high-pressure field, weak north and northeast winds, which contributes to the accumulation of harmful impurities in the surface layer of the atmosphere.

In Kyiv authorities said that the water supplied to homes is of high quality and safe20.09.24, 12:03 • 20004 views

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the radiation background is normal.

Forecasters emphasized that this is not a meteorological phenomenon and its duration will be determined by how long the source of the smoke exists.

They urged to follow the recommendations of the State Emergency Service on how to behave in such situations: 

  • limit the time spent outside;
  • keep the windows closed;
  • maintain water balance;
  • use a mask or respirator and an air purifier.

Air pollution in Kyiv and other regions: doctor's recommendations for health safety20.09.24, 10:38 • 129533 views

Initially, the Ministry of Environmental Protection statedthat the probable cause of the temporary deterioration in the air quality in the capital was forest fires in the Dubechansky, Novosilkovsky, and Fenevytsky forestries of Kyiv region, as well as seasonal temperature changes.

After that, the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" statedthat all fires on the territories of the state enterprise in Kyiv region have been eliminated. The smog in the capital arose for other reasons, and the air quality deteriorated due to other factors.

Later, the Ministry of Environmental Protection stated that the reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv was the burning of peatlands, other ecosystems, and autumn temperature drops. 

Kyiv is among the top 3 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir20.09.24, 08:32 • 12075 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyivHealthKyiv region
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising