In Kyiv authorities said that the water supplied to homes is of high quality and safe

Kyivvodokanal reports on the safety of water in Kyiv, the chemical and bacteriological laboratory monitors water quality around the clock, and river water indicators meet the standards for this time of year, the city Telegram channel from KCSA "Kyiv Communal" reports, UNN writes.

Details

"Kyivvodokanal informs that as of today, the water supplied to Kyiv residents is of high quality and safe. The chemical and bacteriological laboratory of the Desnianska station monitors water quality at all stages of treatment around the clock, as well as the quality of river water in the Desna," the statement reads.

As noted, the river water indicators currently do not differ from natural indicators for this time of year. "Therefore, the technological scheme of the Desnianska station is fully capable of handling high-level water treatment and ensuring one hundred percent compliance of tap water with the current Sanitary and Epidemiological Standards," the statement said.

"For this purpose, Kyivvodokanal is provided with all the necessary reagents in full," the statement said.

