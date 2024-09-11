ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117943 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196415 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152485 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152313 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142676 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197371 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186205 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105071 views

Kyivvodokanal answers whether there may be water supply restrictions in Kyiv due to pollution of the Desna River

Kyivvodokanal answers whether there may be water supply restrictions in Kyiv due to pollution of the Desna River

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24988 views

The concentration of pollution from the Desna will be diluted in the Dnipro. Kyiv has a diversified water supply system, water reserves and artesian wells.

If the pollution observed on the Desna River reaches the Dnipro, the concentration will be so diluted that the treatment facilities will not feel it. If the spot approaches, the population of Kyiv will be informed in advance, including in which places some water supply restrictions may be imposed. At the same time, the capital's water supply system is diversified, the city has water reserves and artesian wells, Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, said on Wednesday during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the Dnipro water intake, the Dnipro river discharge is much higher than the Desna river discharge, so even if some concentration reaches the Dnipro, it will be so diluted that even our treatment facilities will not feel it," said Lysiuk in response to a question about what Kyiv residents should do and if the stain does pass through and get into the Dnipro, whether there is a threat to the Dnipro water intake.

"As for informing the population, (...) at least a day in advance we will know the situation when this stain reaches the bucket, of course, we will inform the city's population what to do in this case, in which places some restrictions on water supply may be imposed. But it will all depend on the situation we face. I can guarantee that at least a day in advance, information about any threat will be communicated to the population," he added.

"The water supply system in Kyiv is really diversified. We don't have one single source of water supply. (...) If such a very... unlikely scenario happens, then some areas of the city will have limited water supply. But at the same time, we have another scenario worked out, we have reserves in clean water tanks, we will keep them at the highest level, it's about half a million, up to 450,000 cubic meters of water, which will be used during the period of the stain's passage, water will also be supplied from artesian wells and there are also special points, moving complexes in each district, from which drinking water will be distributed. But I repeat, this is a very unlikely scenario," Lysiuk said when asked if the worst-case scenario is assumed, if the spill does reach Kyiv, whether the Kyiv administration has mechanisms in place to counteract this pollution and whether Kyiv has enough other water sources.

Roman Tkachuk, Director of KCSA's Municipal Security Department, added that "Kyivvodfond will keep the pump room complexes in constant operation even in the absence of power supply.

Water situation in Kyiv is not a cause for concern at the moment - KCSA9/11/24, 10:45 AM • 21049 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivHealth

