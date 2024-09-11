Kyivvodokanal answers whether there may be water supply restrictions in Kyiv due to pollution of the Desna River

If the pollution observed on the Desna River reaches the Dnipro, the concentration will be so diluted that the treatment facilities will not feel it. If the spot approaches, the population of Kyiv will be informed in advance, including in which places some water supply restrictions may be imposed. At the same time, the capital's water supply system is diversified, the city has water reserves and artesian wells, Oleh Lysiuk, CEO of Kyivvodokanal, said on Wednesday during a briefing, UNN reports.

"Regarding the Dnipro water intake, the Dnipro river discharge is much higher than the Desna river discharge, so even if some concentration reaches the Dnipro, it will be so diluted that even our treatment facilities will not feel it," said Lysiuk in response to a question about what Kyiv residents should do and if the stain does pass through and get into the Dnipro, whether there is a threat to the Dnipro water intake.

"As for informing the population, (...) at least a day in advance we will know the situation when this stain reaches the bucket, of course, we will inform the city's population what to do in this case, in which places some restrictions on water supply may be imposed. But it will all depend on the situation we face. I can guarantee that at least a day in advance, information about any threat will be communicated to the population," he added.

"The water supply system in Kyiv is really diversified. We don't have one single source of water supply. (...) If such a very... unlikely scenario happens, then some areas of the city will have limited water supply. But at the same time, we have another scenario worked out, we have reserves in clean water tanks, we will keep them at the highest level, it's about half a million, up to 450,000 cubic meters of water, which will be used during the period of the stain's passage, water will also be supplied from artesian wells and there are also special points, moving complexes in each district, from which drinking water will be distributed. But I repeat, this is a very unlikely scenario," Lysiuk said when asked if the worst-case scenario is assumed, if the spill does reach Kyiv, whether the Kyiv administration has mechanisms in place to counteract this pollution and whether Kyiv has enough other water sources.

Roman Tkachuk, Director of KCSA's Municipal Security Department, added that "Kyivvodfond will keep the pump room complexes in constant operation even in the absence of power supply.

