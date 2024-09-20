Kyiv is among the top 3 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir
Kyiv • UNN
As of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, Kyiv ranks 3rd in the global ranking of cities with the dirtiest air, according to IQAir. The capital's air quality index is 162 US AQI, which is classified as an unhealthy level of pollution.
Details
It is noted that in Kyiv the level of air pollution is unhealthy. The air quality index is 156 US AQI.
