Kyiv is among the top 3 cities in the world with the dirtiest air - QIAir

As of 8:25 a.m. on Friday, Kyiv ranks 3rd in the world ranking of cities with the dirtiest air. This is evidenced by the data of the IQAir resource, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in Kyiv the level of air pollution is unhealthy. The air quality index is 156 US AQI.

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires in the region